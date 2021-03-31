Most Williams College spring sports teams have start dates set for their respective seasons.
The school has posted schedules for many of its spring sports. Some team schedules have not been posted, while women’s lacrosse will not be playing this spring due to a lack of numbers on the campus in Williamstown.
Of the teams that have had schedules posted, baseball, softball and men’s tennis will begin their campaigns this weekend. Teams will play in front of their opponents, officials and sports information personnel. No fans will be permitted to watch games at the Cole Field complex for baseball and softball, and Farley-Lamb Field for men’s lacrosse.
The Williams baseball team will travel to Hamilton for a Saturday doubleheader and then a single game Sunday in Williamstown. While the Ephs are on the road for baseball, the softball team will be at home against Hamilton for a Saturday doubleheader. The Eph softball team then goes to Clinton, N.Y., for a single game on Sunday.
Men’s tennis will open its season on Saturday at Wesleyan.
Men’s lacrosse, currently ranked seventh in the U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association national poll and 15th in the Inside Lacrosse poll, will open its season on April 10 at Trinity. The Ephs will play four lacrosse games in the “regular” season, including an April 24 date at No. 16/18 Wesleyan.
Twelve months ago, the Williams spring sports teams — along with the other college teams in all divisions — had their regular seasons canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. While the regular season is set, at least as long as nothing changes regarding the pandemic, the postseason is not quite as certain.
“We’re trying to drill down on protocols with the college, and we’re not just there yet,” Williams athletic director Lisa Melendy said. “We’ve declared that we’re playing in everything but women’s lacrosse for their purposes, and we hope to. It all depends on what’s happening at the college. It’ll depend somewhat on what the travel plans are. They’re all at different times in different places. We are working to meet the minimum contest requirement, so if we can get there, we will.”
As it stands, the baseball team is scheduled to play 12 games, softball is scheduled to play 14, while men’s lacrosse will play four. All should be able to qualify for NCAA Division III tournament play, because the minimum number of games to qualify for a Division III baseball slot is 13 games, softball is 12 games and men’s lacrosse is five.
NESCAC is, however, splitting itself into different divisions for 2021. Williams will play baseball and softball in a West Division with Hamilton, Middlebury, Amherst and Wesleyan. The softball team also has a pair of games with East squad Trinity. The men’s lacrosse team will play home-and-home against Hamilton, will host Trinity and play at Wesleyan in a West Division. The men’s lacrosse East consists of Tufts, Bates, Colby and Connecticut College. Amherst, Middlebury and Bowdoin are not playing men’s lacrosse this year.
“For instance in baseball, our schedule goes to May 2. If we were one of the top teams, we would play on May 8 or 9,” Melendy said. “We need to get to the championship weekend and we would have the NCAA minimum.”
What will this playoff structure look like?
“Our current plan is to have a two-team playoff between one and two from East and West,” Melendy said. “The first two teams would play off. We are in conversation of playing all the way down, having a third-place game and a fifth-place game. Every team would play that weekend is our hope. There are so many moving pieces. If a game gets canceled, what are we doing? Will there be a makeup game?
“Our emphasis is not going to the NCAAs, but just trying to keep somebody from the conference eligible to go.”