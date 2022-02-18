WILLIAMSTOWN — When teams get to the postseason, there is only one goal — win and advance.
"There's no denying that this was an ugly win," Williams guard Maggie Meehan said. "At the end of the day, a win is a win."
The Williams College women's basketball team came into the NESCAC Tournament having lost four straight games, and by virtue of being the No. 8 seed, had to play in the 2022 first round. On a night when baskets were few and far between, the Ephs pulled away in the fourth quarter to knock off No. 9 Connecticut College 40-31 Friday night before an excitable crowd inside Chandler Gym.
Earlier in the afternoon, Williams had lifted its 50 percent capacity inside Chandler, and a pretty good crowd watched a game that, by any measurement, was one of the least attractive games seen in Chandler in a while.
"That first half was one of the ugliest halves of basketball we've had," Williams coach Pat Manning said. "We just lost our cool. We were throwing the ball all over the gym. It was wild.
"But I think we got it together as the third quarter went on."
With the win, Williams (10-14) moves on to the quarterfinal round of the tournament, and will play at top-seeded Trinity Sunday afternoon.
Because of the havoc COVID-19 issues played with some teams' schedules, NESCAC officials decided that instead of the usual eight teams in the tournament, all 11 squads would get to play. There were three games Friday night, and the winners will play in Sunday's quarterfinals. There will be one Saturday quarterfinal, featuring fourth-seeded Middlebury and No. 5 Bates.
How bad was the first half in Williamstown? Williams was 6 for 25 from the floor in the first half and 2 for 8 from 3-point range. The ninth-seeded Camels (4-17) were just as off-target, shooting 6 for 28 from the floor and 0 for 9 from outside the arc. Williams had 16 of its 21 turnovers in the first 20 minutes. And there was a point in the first half when Williams went scoreless for 10 minutes, 6 seconds. In that time, the Ephs were 0 for 12 with eight turnovers.
A basket at halftime by Devin Biesbrock, who had a game-high 14 points for Williams, seemed to start the turnaround. Biesbrock, a junior from Cincinnati, hit a 3-pointer as time expired in the second quarter, tying the game 15-15.
"Devin's 3 to tie us at halftime was huge," said Manning. "But who would have thought 15-15 at halftime?"
Certainly not any of the fans inside Chandler.
The third quarter did not start well for Williams, as the Camels got two quick hoops to go up 19-15. Williams responded with baskets by Meehan and Maddy Mandyck, who had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. But neither team could break away and with 2:42 left, a drive to the hoop for two by Emily Tripp gave Conn. College a 25-24 advantage.
Williams hadn't led since 12-11 with 3:33 left in the second quarter, but got the lead for keeps late in the third. Williams got the ball under its basket with eight seconds left in the game clock and one on the shot clock. Meehan inbounded the ball to Biesbrock at the top of the key, and she banked home a 3-ball as the shot clock horn went off. The hoop counted and Williams was up 27-25.
"We were trying to run a play to get one of the posts open in the paint," said Biesbrock, "but their defense collapsed. I was just open at the 3-point line. I caught it and I shot it."
"Devin showed up today," said Meehan. "She did a great job keeping us organized and she hit big shots. They were all under five seconds on the shot clock."
If the Camels had any thoughts of coming back, Williams dashed those hopes by outscoring Conn. 6-0 to start the final quarter and holding the visitors without a basket for 5:10 of the final stanza.
The 31 points were the fewest scored by a team in the NESCAC Tournament since Bates scored 29 in an 82-29 loss to Amherst in 2016. The six points Conn. College scored in the fourth quarter were two off the NESCAC record of four points in a quarter of a tournament game. Williams scored four against Bowdoin in 2018 and Bates scored four in a 2017 loss to Amherst.
Williams moves on to the quarterfinals, but will say goodbye to Chandler for the season. Even if Williams wins the NESCAC Tournament, the odds are really good the Ephs would go on the road for the NCAA Division III Tournament.
That means Meehan, who had six points and four rebounds, played the final home game of her career.
"It's bittersweet," she said. "I love playing in Chandler. There's always a good crowd and my family always come. It is bittersweet to say goodbye."
"She's been an impact player since day one," Manning said of Meehan, a guard from Southington, Conn. "I remember the day that she told me that she was coming. I was just so excited to be able to coach her for four years. When COVID hit and took us out of the Sweet 16 and ended the tournament, and Maggie's class all graduated, she wanted a senior year.
"I'm just thrilled for her that she got a [home] playoff game, she got her 1,000th point, she's moving up the ladder with our top 10 scorers. She's blossomed, especially as a defensive player. Her offense has always been there. She's our leader, that's for sure."