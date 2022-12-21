Williams women go 2-0 in Florida basketball tournament

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It is going to be a very happy holiday break for Pat Manning and her Williams College women's basketball team.
The Ephs, who wrapped up finals last week, went 2-0 at the Daytona Beach Shootout this week, beating Southern Virginia 69-46 in the Ephs' Wednesday morning finale. It was Williams' third consecutive win.
"This was one of the best complete games that we've had," Manning said in a release. "We had an awesome first half and we played even tougher in the second half. We rebounded better and forced them into some tough shots. It was a great defensive effort."
Williams center Mandy Mandyck had her fifth double-double of the non-conference schedule with a 21-point, 14-rebound performance. It was the second time this year she had recorded double-doubles in consecutive games. It is also the 17th double-double of Mandycks' Williams career.
With the win, the Ephs improve to 8-4. Southern Virginia is 4-6 and has lost its last three games.
In a first quarter with three lead changes and seven ties, Williams took a 21-20 lead on a jumper by Cortland McBarron as the horn went off to end the first 10 minutes. McBarron finished with a career-high 10 points, adding seven rebounds.
The second quarter began with three lead changes and a tie. Southern Virginia took a 27-25 lead on a 3-pointer by Alyssa McKrola with 8:64 left until halftime.
Williams tied the score after Arianna Gerig missed a jumper and Southern Virginia's Emma Camden pulled down one of her 10 rebounds. She passed ahead to Jadie O'Bray, but O'Bray was turned over by Mandyck, whose steal-and-score tied the game at 27.
Then, with 4:53 left in the quarter, Devin Biesbrock found Mia Holtze in the paint for two points, starting a 13-1 run that closed out the quarter and gave Williams a 40-28 halftime lead.
If Southern Virginia had any hope of making a comeback, the Ephs dashed those dreams by opening the third quarter on a 7-0 run.
Three Ephs scored in double figures, with Gerig getting 13 to go with Mandyck and McBarron.
First-year Logan Coster, who suffered an injury in preseason camp, made her collegiate debut and scored four points in three minutes. Coster put the exclamation point on the victory by scoring the final four points of the game.
Courtney McKrola had 17 points to pace Southern Virginia.
———
WILLIAMS (69)
Mandyck 9-14 3-4 21, Gerig 3-12 7-10 13, McBarron 3-7 4-6 10, Taylor 3-5 0-0 7, Biesbrock 1-6 0-0 3, Holze 4-9 1-2 9, Coster 2-4 0-0 4, Krivickas 0-2 0-0 0, Keenan 0-0 0-0 0, Towle 0-1 0-0 0, Batra 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 15-22 69.
SOUTHERN VIRGINA (46)
C. McKrola 7-21 3-3 17, Newman 4-12 1-1 10, A. McKrola 2-10 0-0 5, O'Bray 2-2 1-1 5, Snyder 1-3 0-0 2, Camden 1-10 0-0 2, Schralbach 1-1 0-0 2, Cavvun 0-0 0-2 0, Kempler 0-0 0-0 0, Heggie 0-2 0-0 0, Jessop 0-2 0-0 0, Landon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-66 5-8 46.
Williams 21 19 17 12 — 69
S. Virginia 20 8 10 7 — 45
3-point goals — Williams 2-8 (Taylor 1-1, Biesbrock 1-4). S. Virginia 2-18 (Newman 1-5, A. McKrola 1-5). Rebound — Williams 39 (Mandyck 14, McBarron 7). S. Virginia 46 (Camden 10, C. McKrola 9). Assists — Williams 14 (Biesbrock 5, Mandyck 4). S. Virginia 8 (C. McKrola 2, Newman 2, O'Bray 2).