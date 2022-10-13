WILLIAMSTOWN — A top 10 is a really good place to be.
That is where head coach Sarah Raymond and her Williams women’s soccer team finds themselves this week. The Ephs moved up from 11 to 10 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Division III national poll.
The Ephs, who went from not receiving votes to a Top 15 slot, head into the weekend with an 8-2-1 record, but are on a 7-0-1 streak. They haven’t lost since falling to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps back on Sept. 11, in Manchester, Vt.
Included in the 7-0-1 streak are wins over then 19th-ranked Tufts, then 11th-ranked Amherst and last Sunday against 19th-ranked MIT.
In that current eight-match unbeaten streak, Williams has outscored the opposition 11-3.
Wiliams is the highest-ranked of four NESCAC teams in the United Soccer Coaches’ poll. Amherst is now 16th, Tufts is No. 20 and Trinity is 21st.
Nationally, the top five teams remain the same with Christopher Newport at No. 1, followed by Messiah, Misericordia, Johns Hopkins and William Smith.
In the USC’s regional rankings, Williams is the No. 1 team in Region I, followed by Amherst, Trinity and Tufts. Seven of the eight schools in the Region I rankings are NESCAC schools, with only No. 5 Johnson & Wales from outside the conference.
Williams is now 16th in the D3soccer.com national Top 25. Tufts is 11th and Amherst is 13th. The top five in the D3soccer rankings are the same as in the coaches poll.
Williams will be at Wesleyan this weekend, and a win would give the Ephs the Little Three championshhip as they have already beaten Amherst. Williams will be home Sunday to face Eastern Connecticut.
Men’s soccerWilliams’ 2-2 draw with Wheaton College on Tuesday night set a record for the Ephs.
The draw was Williams’ sixth of the season, the most draws a men’s soccer team at Williams has had — at least since NESCAC became a playing conference in 2000.
The Ephs were 8-4-5 back in 2019 and 8-2-5 in 2017.
The NESCAC record for most draws in a single season belongs to Middlebury. The Panthers went 9-3-8 back in 2019, a season that included a 1-1 double-overtime draw with Williams in the regular-season finale.
Williams happens to currently be No. 3 all-time with its six draws this year because Colby is 3-2-7 this season. The Mules record includes a 0-0 contest with Williams back on Sept. 24.
Perhaps, draw records should have asterisks this year since the NCAWilA eliminated regular-season overtime.
The top teams in the national polls remain the same. Chicago, Messiah, Kenyon and Stevens Institute of Technology remain the top four teams in both the United Soccer Coaches and D3soccer.com Top 25s.
In the USC Coaches Top 25, Hamilton fell from 8 to 9, while Middlebury is 12th, Amherst is 20th and Bowdoin 23rd. The D3soccer.com poll has Amherst at No. 9, Middlebury at 11, Bowdoin at 14 and Wesleyan at 25.
Williams will be at Wesleyan on Saturday, will host Hamilton on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and will be at Middlebury to close the regular season on Oct. 25.
Williams field hockey
Alix Barrale’s Ephs are currently ranked 11th in the latest National Field Hockey Coaches Association Top 20 poll.
Williams is currently 7-3, has a two-game winning streak and has won four of its last five. The Ephs, who began the year as the No. 14 team in the nation and got as high as eighth, have been at No. 11 for two consecutive weeks.
Three of the top five teams in the rankings are NESCAC schools. Middlebury is No. 1 and has been there all year. Rowan is ranked second, followed by Salisbury, Amherst and Tufts.
In all, eight NESCAC schools are in the Top 20, with Trinity seventh, Williams 11th, Hamilton at 15, Bowdoin at 17 and Bates at 18.
Williams is 1-3 against NESCAC’s Top 20 teams, only beating Bowdoin. But Williams lost overtime decisions to Tufts and Bates.
The Ephs will be at Wesleyan Saturday, and then host Montclair State on Sunday.