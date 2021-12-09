AMHERST — Now that Don Brown is in the head coach's office in the Jacobson Football Performance Center, the new University of Massachusetts head coach can get to work on making the UMass program his.
Brown was hired last month to replace Walt Bell, who was let go after three seasons at UMass. Brown comes to Amherst after spending the 2021 season as the defensive coordinator at Arizona under first-year coach Judd Fisch. Brown was, of course, the head coach at UMass from 2004-08, before spending time as a defensive coordinator at Maryland, UConn, Boston College, Michigan and Arizona.
The first step is hiring a staff. When Brown made his debut in Amherst on Wednesday, he announced that interim head coach Alex Miller would be retained on the new staff. It's a move that made sense because Miller, who spent 10 seasons as an assistant at the University of New Hampshire, was the offensive line coach and run game coordinator for an offense that had its first 1,000-yard rusher in Ellis Merriweather.
"That remains to be seen," Brown said, when asked about how his staff would come together. "As we're plugging in over the next week to 10 days, some of the guys I'm talking to are still playing. Obviously, I don't want to put their names out there and I won't do that. There are some guys who are on the [current] staff that are still in the hunt. They're waiting as the dust settles.
"I was just so familiar with Alex and I knew what I was getting, that was painless. That was a no-brainer, bringing him along. I know what I'm going to get on a day-to-day basis."
Three assistant coaches have officially been announced by UMass.
Valdemar Brower, who coached Springfield Central High School to the MIAA state Division I championship last week, is joining Brown's staff. He will reportedly coach the defensive line. Former UConn assistant coach Darrell Perkins will coach defensive backs while Jeff Moore will coach tight ends and be the recruiting coordinator.
Springfield Central congratulated Brower on its Twitter feed, writing: "Springfield Central High School would like to congratulate Coach Brower on his new and exciting opportunity at UMASS. Thanks Coach for everything that you have done for our program and our school. It is a GREAT day for Massachusetts high school football!"
Perkins was on the 2021 staff at UConn, but was not retained when Jim Mora Jr. became the head coach. Perkins is a former defensive assistant at Maryland and Old Dominion and had been the co-defensive coordinator at Division I-FCS Fordham before going to UConn, where he had worked from 2010-13.
Moore played under Brown at UMass, worked as an assistant at Division III Amherst and at Yale of the Ivy League. He comes to Amherst from his job as head coach at Loomis Chaffee School in Connecticut.
Keith Dudzinski, who was Brown's defensive coordinator at UMass, will reportedly make the trek to Amherst from Tucson. WildcatAuthority's Jason Scheer first reported that Dudzinski, Arizona's linebackers and special teams coordinator, will be Brown's defensive coordinator at UMass. Dudzinski coached with Brown at UMass, at Northeastern, at Maryland and now at Arizona. Dudzinski worked for former UMass head coach Mark Whipple at Brown and came with Whipple to UMass in 1998.
What Brown might not know is what he'll be getting in and out of the NCAA's transfer portal. Two Minutemen, center Dalton Tomlinson and long snapper Evan Deckers, both announced on Twitter that they would be entering the portal.
"I am genuinely grateful for my three years at UMass," Tomlinson wrote. "I'd like to thank everyone on the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to achieve my goals as a Minuteman. Most importantly I would like to thank my teammates, my brothers, for making my three years at UMass a time I will never forget."
Deckers wrote similar sentiments about leaving for his one final year of eligibility.
"I'd like to thank the UMass community for enabling me to succeed in both the classroom and on the playing field for the last four years," he wrote. "I'd also like to thank the current and past UMass football program. From Coach [Mark] Whipple on making my college football dreams come true to Coach Bell and Coach [Luke] Paschall for allowing me to stay true to myself and follow my passion of long snapping to where it is today."
Deckers' first offer came from Jim Mora at Connecticut.
At his press conference, Brown said he expects the Minutemen will be actively working the portal.
"The transfer portal is an opportunity to get a mature player that, A., knows how to practice, B., knows how to take care of his academics, C., is a guy who is more physically mature and has been through a college system," Brown said. "You don't want your whole team to be that way, but it's nice when you have a couple of depth chart issues, that you can plug in an experienced guy that can go ahead and provide leadership for the position group. If you look the last three days, 98, 96 and another 90 today, there's 100-plus guys hitting the transfer portal every day."
Brown, Miller and whatever staff are on board this month will be busy lining up players for the Dec. 15 early signing date, and for the regular signing day on Feb. 2, 2022.
Donta Whack Jr., a 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back from Seminole High School in Sanford, Fla., wrote on Twitter that "After a conversation with @coachalexmiller and @FBCoachDBrown im proud to be a minutemen #flagship."
Jalen Stewart, a 6-1, 225-pound linebacker from Bethlehem, Pa., via Monroe College in New York, announced his commitment to UMass on Thursday. Stewart had decommitted from Delaware.
Brown also knows what his entire 2022 football schedule will now look like. Athletic director Ryan Bamford confirmed for the Eagle that the Minutemen will play at UConn on Saturday, Nov. 5. The two schools will play every year for at least the next 10 seasons, but Bamford said they have not scheduled dates, so as to fit into mutually agreeable open dates.
UMass will open the Don Brown Era on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Tulane. The first home game for the new coaching staff will be Sept. 17, when Division I-FCS Stony Brook visits McGuirk Alumni Stadium.
On paper as of this December, it looks like a more manageable schedule than the one the Minutemen played in 2021.
The only Power-5 team on the schedule is Texas A&M, and UMass will travel to College Station on Nov. 19.
Five of the 12 teams on next year's schedule are playing in 2021 bowl games. Texas A&M will be in the Texas Bowl. The other teams are Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl, Eastern Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Liberty in the Cure Bowl and Army in the Boca Raton Bowl.
Six of the 12 teams on the schedule had losing seasons and were a combined 18-53 in 2021. Two of them, New Mexico State and Temple, will have new coaches in 2022.