It's on to the next step for Don Brown.
The new University of Massachusetts football coach said he and his staff have concluded the bulk of their recruiting, and now it's time to fully focus on the coming season.
"I feel good about where we're at in recruiting. We're still not done in terms of maybe a handful of spots left. That'll take shape, the last few spots, will take shape over the next couple of months here, including the end of spring practice," Brown said. "That part of it, the bulk that's done, so that's a good thing."
In six weeks or so, Brown and his staff will be on the turf either at McGuirk Alumni Stadium or inside the football practice bubble to begin spring football. The first of 14 practices is set for Wednesday, March 29.
For Brown, who has made numerous stops along the way in his career from UMass to Northeastern and from Boston College to Michigan and Arizona, the transition at UMass is very similar to the one he helped make last year at Arizona.
"The interesting thing with the football piece, it's my second year in a row actually, is introducing guys to the schemes in all phases," Brown said in an interview with The Eagle, "and working at that end with attention to detail."
Brown helped first-year head coach Jedd Fisch install a new system at Arizona last year, so this will mark the second time in as many years that the new UMass coach has been front-and-center in the installation of a new system for players and coaches.
"The guys are all in the same boat, so they're all kind of helping each other when you get this thing rolling and when you get it rolling the right way," Brown said. "Some guys will have a better handle on it than others, but they end up helping those guys that need some help, whether it's concepts or whether it's a technique or a fundamental."
Brown has wrapped up his hirings by adding five analysts to the staff. One is a familiar name, Randall Jette. Jette is a former UMass defensive back and was first-team, All-Mid American Conference in 2015. He worked at Howard University as an offensive quality control coach. Joining Jette is another former Howard staffer. Mike Livingston was a cornerbacks coach at the Division I-FCS program.
Also signing on as analysts are former Dayton assistant coach Kenny Lucky and former Penn State wide receive Matt Sanelato. Matt Layman moves up from graduate assistant to analyst.
The clock is now ticking for Brown and his staff, as they get ready for March 29.
"We have a way of doing things and a concept, and that's pretty much done. Now, we're shifting gears," he said. "The kids have gotten back to class. We're allowed to do some X's and O's stuff in meetings and walk-throughs, that kind of thing. That's the bulk of our activity outside of the conditioning piece, which the strength staff will head from that end."
Spring football will begin on the 29th with a second practice on Friday, March 31.
There will be 12 practices during April, all taking place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Brown said that the spring game is scheduled for Saturday, March 30, and it would be a legitimate spring game.
Under previous coach Walt Bell, the Minutemen practiced in the morning. At least in the spring, that seems to be the direction Brown is going.
"I can do either," he said. "This spring, based on it being already set in stone, we're doing much more mornings. We're kind of in that mode. What we'll do in the fall remains to be seen. I've done them both. I just want to see how I like it and move on from there."
Brown said that practices will be open.
The former and current UMass coach said he's been through a number of spring practices, both as an assistant and as a head coach at UMass and Northeastern. He said there's not really a minute to waste, because even though coaches and players think there's a lot of time, it goes by rapidly.
"Whatever time you think you have, it goes 100 miles an hour," he said. "You blink your eyes and you'll be in spring practice. You blink them again, you'll be back here and it'll be preseason. You blink again and you'll be playing your first game.
"It does go by really fast."