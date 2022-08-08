On Saturday, Art McNally became the first on-field official to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, part of the Class of 2022. Sometimes, nice guys finish first.
McNally was an NFL official from 1959 through 1967, a time when the country’s obsession with pro football was just beginning.
Indeed, McNally “took [officiating] from an avocation to a profession,” said Ed Hochuli, an NFL referee who became a household name to many fans.
For McNally, being an NFL referee was a side hustle, something he did on Sundays when he was not working his “day job.”
McNally’s day job was as the phys ed and health teacher at Central High School of Philadelphia, where he was also the assistant football coach. I was a student — not a student-athlete — at Central, a high school with a long and glorious history.
Central High claims to be the second oldest public high school in America, and its roster of graduates includes Nobel Prize winners and scores of successful and accomplished people, including Thomas Eakins, Ellis Gimbel, Louis Kahn and Charles Goren. These are mostly men because Central was an all-boys school for its first 147 years. Central produced some professional baseball and football players, but that was back in the 19th century. Frankly, connecting any member of the NFL Hall of Fame to mid-century Central High was almost laughable.
But on many a fall Sunday, I would see Mr. Mac on national television as he worked a televised game. He was a referee for most of his on-field career, the official in charge of the crew and the one who signaled the calls to the public. So, the camera often zoomed in on his face. His was the only face I knew that appeared on nationwide TV. Years later, he was quoted saying the greatest thing for an official is to be unnoticed, but he was not unnoticed by the football fans at Central High.
One fall semester, Mr. Mac was my health teacher, and our class met on the first period Monday morning. Mr. Mac was business-like and serious, but those classes often got sidetracked into discussions of yesterday’s game, especially if it involved our hometown Philadelphia Eagles. He took time to explain the ins and outs of a particular situation, always demonstrating knowledge and fairness, the two most important qualities of a referee. We listened and learned, but we were not convinced unless his explanation supported our prejudice for the Eagles.
I also recall attending a Central football game when a very unusual situation arose. While I have no memory of the details, I can still picture the officials walking over to Mr. Mac and conversing with him, not the head coach. From the body language, it was clear that there was a unique question having to do with rules of the game and the officials knew that the person on the field with the most knowledge was Mr. Mac. They also knew he would give them the straight answer despite being an assistant coach of one of the teams. The officials had it right on both scores.
The same scrupulous attention to knowing the rules and to applying them as fairly as possible in every situation motivated NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle to persuade Mr. Mac to give up his day job and become the NFL’s supervisor of officiating. For the next half-century, he instituted innovations that improved the way the games were officiated. He also became known as the “Father of Instant Replay” something the NFL pioneered and almost all other sports have adopted.
Throughout it all, he never lost his approachability and graciousness. So, congratulations, Mr. Mac, on being the first on-field official elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and for proving that nice guys can, and do, finish first.