I don’t think anyone forgets the first time they went ice fishing.
Five-year old Cameron and three-year old Colin Phillips of Groveland, Massachusetts surely won’t forget their first ice fishing experience. They were out ice fishing on Onota Lake last Sunday with their mom and dad, Nicole and Shaun Phillips, and their grandparents, Elaine and retired Pittsfield Deputy Fire Chief Keith Phillips. Shaun grew up in Pittsfield and fishing on Onota Lake but now resides in Groveland. Elaine and Keith Phillips still reside in Pittsfield.
Fishing on about 8 inches of ice, Cameron hauled in a 3-pound, 10-ounce smallmouth bass. According to Shaun, Cameron pulled it in himself, his first time catching one while ice fishing. It will earn him a youth bronze pin from the state, and if no one catches a larger one this year, he may get a gold pin.
They kept the bass this time and plan to have it mounted so Cameron has one on the wall next to his dad’s bass, which he caught when he was about the same age as Cameron. Shaun says it kept him fishing throughout his life
Teaching Shaun and now Cameron was their grandfather Keith who was present to witness both catches. I’d say he did a good job of teaching, don’t you think?
More 2022 deer harvest information
More information has become available regarding the 2022 deer harvest. As readers may recall, some 15,853 deer were harvested statewide last year. The breakdown by harvest sex: 9,076 were adult bucks, 5,516 were does and 1,261 were buck fawns.
The following is the breakdown by Wildlife Management Zones and by seasons. I am listing only the figures for the area west of the Connecticut River (WMZ 1 through 4), our area.
Zone 1: Four deer were taken by paraplegics or youth (P/Y), 110 by archery, 139 by shotgun and 119 by primitive arms for a total of 372.
Zone 2: 13 taken by P/Y, 193 by archery, 234 by shotgun and 160 by primitive arms for a total of 600.
Zone 3: Five taken by P/Y, 168 by archery, 283 by shotgun and 197 by primitive arms for a total of 653,
Zone 4N: 14 taken by P/Y, 210 by archery, 286 by shotgun and 148 by primitive arms for a total of 658.
Zone 4S: 8 taken by P/Y, 158 by archery, 140 by shotgun and 79 by primitive arms for a total of 385.
Just to give you an indication of how large the deer herd is in the eastern part of the state, Zone 9 yielded 1,414 deer, Zone 10 yielded 2,793 and Zone 11 yielded 4,259.
2022 wild turkey harvest
Based upon information listed on the MassWildlife web site, some 3,067 turkeys were harvested statewide last year, 2,837 in the spring hunt and 230 in the fall hunt.
The spring totals were as follows: 2,240 adult males, 508 jakes, and 10 bearded hens. (Hunting the normal hens is prohibited in the spring hunt). Those numbers were based upon the spring estimated harvest which was estimated to be 2,758 at the time. When final figures came in, the count was subsequently jacked up to 2,837. Some 365 of them were estimated to be from the Berkshires.
The harvest was nearly identical to the 10-year average of spring turkey harvests.
Young hunters harvested some 76 turkeys (49 adult males, 26 jakes, one bearded hen) statewide on the Youth Turkey Hunt Day.
Sex breakdowns were not available for the fall harvest nor how many were taken in the Berkshires. Of the total 230 statewide fall harvest, 118 were toms and 112 were hens.
A talk on Mustelids
On Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. local MassWildlife biologist Nathan Buckhout will make a presentation on mustelids, otherwise known as the weasel family — and go over some common characteristics of the diverse group.
The talk will be at the March Berkshire Green Drinks gathering at the Shire Breu-Hous inside The Stationery Factory, 63 Flansburg Ave in Dalton, and online via Zoom.
Mustelids are a family of carnivorous mammals, which include weasels, minks, otters, fishers, martens and wolverines, among others. They’re an incredibly diverse family that comprises a vast number of individual species. Nathan will briefly discuss each species presently in Massachusetts, as well as species that have disappeared from the region. He will also discuss some common misconceptions and human-mustelid-related issues that commonly occur.
Additionally, Nathan is an expert on bears and enjoys discussing all types of wildlife. He welcomes all questions about any wildlife during the Q-and-A session.
The in-person gathering begins at 5 p.m. at Shire Breu-Hous. The presentation will take place upstairs in a venue space of The Stationery Factory at 6 p.m. RSVP to the in-person event at March-2023-Berks-Green-Drinks.eventbrite.com.
Pre-registration is required to attend the virtual presentation. Register at tinyurl.com/March-2023-Berks-Green-Drinks.
Berkshire Green Drinks (formerly Pittsfield Green Drinks) is an informal gathering on the second Wednesday of the month. A guest speaker talks for about 30 minutes beginning at 6 p.m., and the presentation is followed by a discussion and Q-and-A. These nights are free and open to everyone with any environmental interest. The drinks aren’t green but the conversations are. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to join and bring along questions
Some small game hunting ends next week
Tuesday marks the end of the cottontail rabbit, snowshoe hare, squirrel and fox hunting seasons until this fall. Oil up your guns and safely lock them away in the gun cabinet. Remember to lock your ammo in a separate location. The next time hunters will probably be picking up their shotguns again is in April, when the Spring Wild Turkey hunting season opens on April 24.
Let’s help those that are endangered
Is pulling junk out of our rivers not your forte? Are you too busy to help eradicate the invasive hardy kiwi plant? Feeling guilty about not doing more to protect our environment and the critters that inhabit it, especially the endangered ones?
Well, one possible way to alleviate the guilt is to support the endangered at tax time. By adding a donation to line 33A on your State income taxes, you can help Massachusetts endangered animals and plants thrive.
According to MassWildlife, more than 430 plants and animals are listed under the Massachusetts Endangered Species Act. These rare species play an important role in keeping the Commonwealth’s natural communities thriving. You can make a difference by supporting endangered species conservation while filing your taxes this year. Remember, look for Line 33A on your state tax form and write in any amount. Your meaningful donation will go to the Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Fund which is dedicated specifically to the conservation of rare species in the Commonwealth.
Good time to tie some flies
With ice fishing almost over, the hunting seasons closed, little or no snow for snowshoeing, too early to start scouting for wild turkeys, what are the outdoors folks going to do now? Go shopping? Nope, you don’t want to hang around a mall all day. I don’t know about you, but my legs get more tired there than traipsing through the woods all day or climbing a mountain.
If you are a fly fisherman, you have no problem. This time of year is traditionally the time to sit down at the fly tier’s desk and start winding the thread, furs, feathers, tinsel, etc. onto the hooks. For many, it’s the only time of the year they have to do this. They will probably restock the reliable, time-tested old flies like the Woolie Bugger, the Hendrickson, the Gold Ribbed Hare’s Ear, etc., that they lost during last year’s season, either in fish, snags or branches. Or maybe they will tie up variations of those trusted old flies by changing the color, size, etc., just to see how they’ll work in the upcoming fishing season.
By the time that they are done fly tying, it will be springtime with our lakes and streams full of hungry trout ready to gobble them up... or totally reject them.