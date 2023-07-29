The following information was obtained from the Outdoor Foundation and the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation Executive Summary of their 2023 Special Report on Fishing. I thought you might be interested in the findings.
Executive Summary
In a year marked by inflationary pressures, war in Ukraine and political instability, Americans found solace and companionship in a much-loved and time-tested pursuit: recreational fishing.
Fishing promotes wellness, fosters bonds with family and friends and forges a deep connection with nature.