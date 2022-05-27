The annual Stockbridge Bowl Fishing Derby took place last Saturday. According to coordinator Tim Minkler, it was rain-free and nice and warm (85 to 90 degrees). There was a total of 73 participants, including 17 youths. The results are as follows:
Gene Chague can be reached at berkwoodsandwaters@gmail.com or 413-637-1818.
