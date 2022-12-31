It’s New Year’s Eve, and time to look both forward and back.
It gives me an opportunity to look back on some of the games and events that stick in my memory.
This is not a top 10 or top 20 list of stories. Some of my memories might fit on one of those lists, others might be memorable without being top-story worthy. These were things I saw with my own eyes and will long remember them.
No-hitters in baseball are too few and far between. But there may never be another baseball team that experienced no-hitters like 2022 Mount Greylock. After all, when you win a championship on a no-hitter and win another by being no-hit, that is a once-in-a-lifetime stretch.
June 1 was the date and Archie Allen Field on the Springfield College campus was the place. Greylock was set to play Frontier Regional in the PVIAC championship game. The Mounties sent ace Jack Cangelosi to the mound.
All the senior left-hander did was strike out 10 Red Hawks, strand one base runner and was one pitch away from a perfect game in a 10-0 win to clinch the Class C championship.
“It’ll definitely be marked down as a very, very special day for this season, definitely in my life,” Cangelosi said, just before his teammates gave him a water-bucket shower. “It was a lot of fun today.”
That was the understatement of early June. All Cangelosi did was strike out 10 in the game, and had Iain Spearance not reached base on a sixth-inning error, it would have been a perfect game.
Three weeks later, Greylock was inolved in another no-hitter. This time, the Mounties were victimized by Hopedale’s Will Parker, who struck out 13 Greylock hitters. and took a 1-0 lead into the third inning of a seven-inning contest.
The Mounties scored two unearned runs on no hits, three errors and the ball getting away on a third strike, and never trailed again.
Cangelosi was almost as good as Parker. The lefty gave up three hits, but struck out 12. He gave up a leadoff single to Zach Frohn in the bottom of the seventh, which meant the tying run was due up. Tyler Wilke flied to Chase Doyle in center field, Ryan Reynolds struck out swinging, and Lucas Levasseur skied to Anthony Welch in left to end the game and give the Mounties their state title.
Cangelosi said “anything is possible with this team,” and he sure was right.
———
The look on the face of Ian Devine said more than any number of words might.
Devine came back for one more bite of the football apple at Williams College.
The senior defensive end had been one of the key cogs in Williams’ 9-0 season back in 2021. He was the leading tackler on the leading defense in NESCAC. But he was hurt on the second series in last year’s home win against Wesleyan. The knee injury did not keep him from walking with his teammates up Spring Street after the win, but it did have him in street clothes when the Ephs completed the first 9-0 season in school history.
So, while the 2022 season finished with a disappointing 3-6 record, Devine had four tackles and a sack in the 20-10 win over Amherst in the season finale in Williamstown.
“This is what our whole team works for throughout the offseason, throughout the whole season from camp, everything. Our motto is 573,” said Devine, referring to the number of steps from Farley-Lamb Field to St. Pierre’s Barber Shop on Spring Street, which is where the Ephs walk to en masse after winning their home Little Three game. “The season didn’t go the way we wanted it, but it means everything to end like this. I’ve been playing this game since third grade. It meant everything to me.”
I can assure you, that among all the smiles of the players in purple walking up Spring Street, none had a bigger smile than Ian Devine.
———
One other high school game of the year, one I saw, was played in Dalton on March 13.
It was an MIAA Elite Eight boys basketball game on a Saturday afternoon. Wahconah was hosting Manchester-Essex, a school that had just ridden three hours on Route 2 from Manchester-by-the-Sea on the North Shore.
With 5 1/2 minutes left, the Warriors were down 51-46. Still time, but in basketball, not much time to waste.
Over that last 5:30, the Warriors outscored the Hornets 18-2 and won 58-53. That sent Wahconah to the Division IV Final Four. As a certain sportswriter who lives in my house wrote:
“The Wahconah shooting shirt reads ‘Make history,’ and by reaching the Final Four, the Warriors are doing just that.
“’We’ve waited a long time for this,’ Wahconah coach Dustin Belcher said. ‘The last time were in a state semifinal game was almost 30 years ago. For our program, this is a big day.’
“It was, in fact, 1993, when Wahconah beat Greenfield 66-54 in the Western Massachusetts championship game, and got to the state final. The Warriors eventually lost to Belmont in the championship game at what was then called the Centrum in Worcester.”
The road to a state championship ended in Worcester the next week, but getting to a state semifinal — or a Final Four — is still something to celebrate.
So, as 2023 revs up, here’s hoping that memories like those will be created in the coming year.