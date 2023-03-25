You may have noticed that this winter didn’t begin until March. While an outlier, the trend toward late winters is clear. While we once might have driven the sleigh to grandmother’s house for Thanksgiving, now we are surprised by a white Christmas and January is usually open. The change is consistent with the climate crisis; disturbing as it may be, it does strengthen the case for year around walks in the woods.
Lauren R. Stevens is author of “50 Hikes in the Berkshires,” Countryman Press/W.W. Norton, 2016.