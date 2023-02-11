These columns are dedicated to the principle that hiking/walking are year around activities in Berkshire. No offense intended to skiers or snowshoe folks — the main point is getting outside. Doing so on two-feet, unaided, may be the simplest way. The 1.8-mile Bradley Farm Trail, departing from the Mount Greylock Reservation Visitors Center, is a fine stroll, even when snow obscures the landmarks highlighted by an Interpretive Trail Guide put together by the Student Conservation Association in 2002 — to which this column is indebted.
The