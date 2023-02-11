Writer and environmentalist Lauren R. Stevens is a regular Eagle contributor.

Bradley brook

At station 5 the hemlock forest and hardwood forest meet at the brook.

 photos by LAUREN R. STEVENS — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT

These columns are dedicated to the principle that hiking/walking are year around activities in Berkshire. No offense intended to skiers or snowshoe folks — the main point is getting outside. Doing so on two-feet, unaided, may be the simplest way. The 1.8-mile Bradley Farm Trail, departing from the Mount Greylock Reservation Visitors Center, is a fine stroll, even when snow obscures the landmarks highlighted by an Interpretive Trail Guide put together by the Student Conservation Association in 2002 — to which this column is indebted.

The

Modal

Lauren R. Stevens is author of “50 Hikes in the Berkshires,” Countryman Press/W.W. Norton, 2016.