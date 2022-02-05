Things I've been thinking about while the coffee perks and I head out to clear some snow and ice from the walkway.
Some people really get it. You know those people and can see right away that they're in on things.
George Mason men's basketball coach Kim English is one of those people who really get it. How do I know? It's easy.
It wasn't because his Patriots put a real beat-down on UMass last Sunday inside the Mullins Center. George Mason had only lost one of the last 10 games against the Minutemen, so a loss and a potential beat-down was not unexpected.
I know Kim English gets it because when he walked into the Mullins Center Green Room, the room where postgame coach and player media sessions are held, he looked around and said "Is this the Calipari-Chaney room?" When the answer, from the only UMass media member who was there, was "yes," English's smile lit up the room.
That's right, if you watch the video of the dustup between the two Hall of Fame coaches, you'll see me sitting on a chair pretty much directly in front of Calipari at the dais. I know I had more hair then.
In the decades since the dustup, I believe I can count on one hand the number of visiting coaches who, when walking into the Green Room, associated the room with Calipari and Chaney.
Obviously, after picking up a nice road win, English was more than a bit excited. As the presser wound down, I asked him a more big-picture question. As a former assistant at SEC school Tennessee, what did he learn about the Atlantic 10 that he might not have known or what he learned about the A-10.
"I love the league. I love the A-10," he said in response to my question. "I love that it's a basketball league. I grew up watching the A-10 and the Big East. I went to Missouri in the Big 12, and I've worked in the PAC-12 and the football conferences."
The Baltimore native's hoop bonafides are as good as anyone's. An All-Big 12 selection and a 1,500 point scorer under current St. John's coach Mike Anderson at Missouri. English was an assistant at Tulsa and Colorado before joining the staff at Tennessee under Rick Barnes.
"I love that it's a basketball league and the support. I try to stay off Twitter in-season, but A-10 Twitter is a lot like NBA Twitter," he said, eliciting a laugh from the members of the UMass media corps. "It's really good fans, good fan bases and great history. I didn't think about it until I walked into this room and I thought of the Calipari and Chaney interaction if you want to call it that."
Like I say, some folks get it.
———
Unfortunately, the powers-that-be in the America East Conference decidedly don't get it.
The league announced this week that Stony Brook will not be eligible to play in conference tournaments because the school is leaving the league. Stony Brook is moving to the Colonial Athletic Conference next year as an all-sports member. Stony Brook currently plays in the CAA as a football-only member, much like Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine and Albany do.
The conference is well within its rights to exclude Stony Brook from postseason play, but it is as tone-deaf a decision as any could be.
Let them play.
It seems downright silly to deny the players on the teams there an opportunity to compete for titles if, for no other reason, it wasn't their decision to switch conferences.
I would hope that if UMass — and there is nothing pending at all, let me make this clear — were to leave the Atlantic 10 for say the Mid-American Conference, A-10 officials would let the players play out the string and compete for titles.
It is the only right thing to do.
———
I close noting with a lot of sadness, the passing of a sportswriting legend in Western Massachusetts.
Garry Brown was 90 when he passed away peacefully on Monday. Brown had been writing for the Springfield Union-News and then the Republican since 1950, before I was born.
I have known Garry for most of my time here at The Eagle. When I started my forays to Fenway Park, he was the longtime Red Sox beat writer for the Republican. It had often been suggested that Garry had slowed down some from his prime. I used to say to his colleagues, if that's slowing down, I can't imagine what he was like when he wasn't slowing down.
This news is especially sad because this is the time of the year that I always used to hear from Garry. He would give me a call or drop me an email to ask about Berkshire County folks who might be up for induction into the Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame. The phone would ring and it would be Garry Brown looking for some information on a particular candidate or wanting to pick my brain about a couple of different potential guys.
I have had the opportunity to work with some legends at the Eagle. Bob McDonough, Ray Lamont, Carol Sliwa, Bill Everhart, Tony Dobrowolski and Brian Sullivan. They, and Garry Brown helped this old radio guy make the transition to the newspaper world.
May his memory be a blessing.