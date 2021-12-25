Christmas came early this year.
It came early to fans of the best basketball rivalry in New England. It came early to a columnist who has been pushing it. Most of all, it came early to David Hixon.
Hixon, who coached basketball at Amherst College for 42 years, winning more than 800 games and two NCAA Division III national championships, has finally been put on the nominee list for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
If you are a hoop fan, you know that the Williams-Amherst rivalry is as intense as any in New England. The basketball iteration of this started with Hixon and Harry Sheehy at Williams. When you added Dave Paulsen, Mike Maker and Kevin App to the mix, there was only one constant — Hixon.
“I’m excited about it,” Hixon said, when we spoke after the list came out on Tuesday. “Do I realistically think they’ll let a Division III guy in? It would be a first and that would be a hell of an honor. I would also consider it a door opening for other Division III guys.
“I would love to see it happen, not just for me, but for all the Division III guys out there who never thought it possible”
Hixon and whomever coached at Williams have, over the last 42 years, been involved in some of the absolute best basketball games I have ever seen. The players who wore Williams purple and gold or Amherst’s purple and white are the stuff of legend.
Mike Crotty, Mike Mayer, Duncan Robinson, Mike Nogelo, Aaron Toomey, Andrew Olson, Willy Workman are players who were standouts for either the Ephs or, as former Williams football coach Aaron Kelton used to call them “the other Purple team.”
Getting Hixon to be a Hall of Fame candidate has been something that I have, along with best-selling author John Feinstein, been pushing for. Hixon’s resume is pretty flawless.
“I’ve watched guys get inducted. I know Division I guys are special and NBA guys are special. I’ve always thought my numbers stacked up better than most,” he said. “I always joke with Steve Moore and [Glenn] Robinson down at Franklin & Marshall, and they both have more wins than I do. But they don’t have a championship, and we have two.”
Robinson won 967 games at Franklin & Marshall and went to five Final Fours. Moore, who coached at Muhlenberg and the College of Wooster won 867 games before retiring at Wooster.
Through Nov. 18, 2021, Robinson was seventh in all-time wins in any division, Moore was 17th in all-time wins and Hixon 20th. Moore and Hixon are on the ballot together.
He has 826 wins and 293 losses in 42 years. The 826 wins are the 15th most in NCAA history. He was the third coach, in any division, to surpass 800 wins. The Mammoths, or the Lord Jeffs from those days, won eight NESCAC tournament titles and were the runner-up six times. Amherst won two national titles.
And for fans in Western Mass., Amherst beat Williams in 17 of Hixon’s last 21 games.
Take Hixon’s resume, and delete the name on top of it. That resume is far superior to those of Eddie Sutton, Lefty Driesell, John Calipari and Ray Meyer, all of whom are enshrined inside the building at 1000 Hall of Fame Blvd. in Springfield.
That is taking nothing away from those aforementioned gentlemen. All of whom deserve their place in the Hall. But so does Hixon.
“You’re not eligible for, I think it’s five years. You can be inducted in while you’re coaching, which I didn’t know, or you have to wait to be inducted in five years after retirement,” Hixon said. “I thought that will put the ice on that for a while because that’ll cool that down.”
While I couldn’t see Hixon on the other end of my phone, I could imagine him smiling when he said he was a first-timer on the list with Manu Ginobli.
Ginobli, Tom Chambers and Lindsey Whalen are first-time players named, while Texas A&M women’s coach Gary Blair, college official John Clougherty and NBA official Joey Crawford are also the first timers on the list.
A press conference announcing the Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2022 will be held during NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18, in Cleveland, Ohio. The entire Class of 2022, including those selected by the direct elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans in early April.
It’s never easy for first timers to get into the Naismith Hall of Fame, and I don’t imagine that it’ll happen this year. But wouldn’t it be great for Western Massachusetts and Division III basketball if the Hall inducted Hixon and Moore this year?
That would make it a most Merry Christmas season.