The ability to close circles in sports doesn’t happen as frequently as one likes. Just ask all the former Patriots who got cut and did not get a chance to close out their careers here.
That is why last Saturday’s Duke-Boston College men’s basketball game meant a lot. It closed a professional circle.
For Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, the Farewell Tour has gone pretty much as he has expected.
“I’ve been received like I expected to be received at every” arena, Krzyzewski said following last week’s Duke win over BC. “Let me put it that way.”
That got a laugh from the media throng.
“Overall, people have been really respectful,” he said. “I didn’t stay this year to have like a farewell tour. I stayed because I wanted to coach one more year. When a school takes some time out and says we recognize that you’ve been pretty good for the ACC and pretty good for basketball, that means a lot.
“It’s an honor.”
Boston College did something that made Coach K emotional. During an early break in the action, BC announced that it would make a donation from the school to the Emily Krzyzewski Center, which is in Durham, N.C., calling it an honor.
“We have a center in Durham that services 2,000 kids and is named after my mom. It’s 17 years old and still a magnificent thing,” he said. “There’s no better way. So, thank you. It goes back to helping low-income kids in Durham and we’re very proud of what it’s done.”
So there was no rocking chair. There was no piece of the BC floor. The announcement did elicit a standing ovation from the capacity crowd inside the Silvio O. Conte Forum.
As many of you know, before I took a detour into sportswriting, I worked in the radio business. From 1977-80, I worked for a station combination in the Hudson Valley of New York state. As the only other staffer with any sports experience, I was offered a chance to be the color commentator for Army basketball games. The Cadets were coached by none other than Coach K.
When Coach K announced this would be his final year, I caught up with some of his former players and staffers at Army to talk about his legacy. Today, it’s on me.
The year before I stepped into the broadcast role, Army went 19-9 and made it to the NIT when the NIT was more important than it is now. Those Cadets beat then 19th-ranked Kansas State in Manhattan, lost at Texas by one point and won nine straight games to close out the regular season.
In the 78-79 season, Army went 14-11. The Cadets opened the season 4-1 but lost seven of their last eight games.
The contest I remember vividly was an 83-77 loss to then 10th-ranked LSU. The game was at Madison Square Garden and was the first game of a doubleheader. The Jim Valvano-led Iona Gaels beat Holy Cross 64-62 in the nightcap.
In those days, Iona owned New York City, hence the Gaels playing the feature game of the doubleheader.
That LSU team had future NBA pros Rudy Macklinand and DeWayne Scales on it. But the Cadets hung all night and had a chance to pull off the upset of the year before falling short.
What made that night even more memorable is that we did the game not knowing that much of Beacon, N.Y., was without power, including our radio station. So nobody heard the broadcast.
In two years, I got to travel to some unforgettable places. We went to Bloomington, Indiana, for a pre-Christmas tournament hosted by Indiana University. The coach there was Bob Knight, who was Krzyzewski’s coach at Army. I imagine that’s how it got scheduled.
Knight wasn’t doing much media then because of a controversy involving marijuana and some of his players. But he did appear on our air at halftime of a one-point Army loss to the University of Washington. Yep, Coach K’s Cadets almost beat a Pac-8 (in those days) team.
I also got to cover a game against Long Island U. at the Schwartz Athletic Center. The gym used to be Brooklyn’s Paramount Theatre, and Sinatra used to play there. The court was stretched across the ground floor and the fans used the theatre’s balcony. Press row was on the old stage. There was nothing like it.
And there really has been nothing like Mike Krzyzewski’s run at Duke either.
His first three years, the Blue Devils were 38-47. Then the juggernaut got rolling.
“Some of the really great games, once they joined our conference, were with Boston College,” Krzyzewski said. “The ACC championship game we had, we were fortunate to win. We had J.J. Redick, that’s why we won.”
One thing about Krzyzewski, when a question is asked at a press conference — at least at the one at BC — he looks at you until the question is answered. I asked about if his players had been able to compartmentalize playing games from dealing with all of the Coach K farewell stuff.
“I think so,” he said to me. “They’re really young. In our top six guys, we have two 18-year-olds and one 19. We are a really young team. A.J. Griffin and Trevor Keels are 18 years old. They’re 18 in August. Paolo [Banchero] is 19. Wendell [Moore Jr.] is a young junior. He’s 20. They’re learning as they go along.
“It’s got to be about them. It’s got to be about us and I believe that and I believe they believe that.”
Krzyzewski is like every other coach I have either known or interviewed. They aren’t all that interested in talking about the past during a season. At BC, he was asked about that by the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.
“I’m in the next moment right away. It’s maybe a stupid analogy, but I said if I was a car, I wouldn’t have a rear-view mirror,” Krzyzewski said. “In order to keep at it and keep hungry you can’t look back. You cannot look back, negatively or positively. You have got to keep your eyes on your lane right now. I’ve been very good at it, and I’ve learned from not being good at it. When you coach for 47 years, there’s a lot of things you’ve failed at. When you fail, failure is a part of learning about a new limit. You’re not going to get better unless you’re told the truth. When you lose and you don’t do well, you should tell yourself the truth and then move on. When you win, move on.
“Learn from both and get better.”
Krzyzewski said there will be plenty of time to look back on everything he’s accomplished from his days as a cadet to his gold medal-winning Olympic basketball coaching assignments.
“I’ve been the luckiest guy ever in coaching,” he said. “Forty-seven years at West Point and Duke. Eleven years with USA. You can’t get luckier than that.
“It’s been an honor.”
For us too.