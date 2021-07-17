WORCESTER — When the Taconic High School baseball team walked off the field at Wahconah Park on July 5, it marked only the second time in the long history of the park that a championship was decided on the final game of a season.
Doug Davis remembers the first time all too well.
“Certainly the one in Pittsfield is very meaningful because it was the first one as a staff member or as a manager, that I was able to hopefully help create,” said Davis, referring to the 1997 Pittsfield Mets team that he managed to a New York-Penn League championship.
Davis, who is now managing the New York Yankees’ Class AAA team in Scranton-Wilkes Barre, Pa. managed the Pittsfield Mets in 1996 and 1997. In 1996, he guided the Mets to a 46-29 record, losing to Vermont 2 games to none in the first round of the NY-Penn League playoffs. The next year, the Mets won the McNamara Division title, beat Erie 2 games to none and beat Batavia 2 games to 1 to clinch the title.
That 3-2 win on Sept. 8, 1997, was the first championship won by a Pittsfield pro team at Wahconah Park. Taconic’s win ranks up there because it was the first — and only — MIAA baseball championship won at Wahconah.
Davis actually won back-to-back minor league championships, as he was the manager of the Mets’ Class A team in Columbia, S.C., in 1998, and that Pittsfield team essentially won the South Atlantic League title the next year. He also won a World Series ring as the bench coach for the 2003 Florida Marlins. Coming into this year, Davis had a 515-484 record as a minor league manager.
I had a chance to sit in the visitors dugout at Polar Park in Worcester before Davis’ Rail Riders played the Red Sox in a Wednesday doubleheader and we discussed the championship that he won, and I covered for The Eagle.
Looking up what I had written, Kevin McCarthy’s pinch-hit single in the bottom of the ninth scored pinch runner Bruce Nolte from third base to lock up the win and the championship. McCarthy had been 7 for his last 41 with one run batted in before that hit.
“I remember it was a well-struck line drive that somehow got over the first baseman’s head and still hit in the dirt in the infield with the winning run on third base at the time,” said Davis, referring to Batavia first baseman Andy Dominique, whose leap could not bring the ball down.
“It was a pinch hit, so I’m proud of that fact that I was smart enough to put somebody in there who was going to get us a hit and win that game for us,” Davis said with a smile. “I think it ended his career, so he went out on top. That was just a wonderful time.”
Six players from that 1997 team made it to the Major Leagues. Pitcher A.J. Burnett won a World Series ring with the New York Yankees.
Doug Davis is one of the few who have worked for both the Mets and the Yankees. Once it was a rarity. While it’s not a regular occurrence, it has happened more often in recent years.
“I still have ties to the Mets and people who work there,” he said. “I still enjoy going to wherever there’s a Mets affiliate and playing against the Mets. All those teams that you were a part of, you still are in some way, even though you’re not with them any more.
“I’ve had the opportunity to be with both those teams and everything that comes along with the New York market and both of those franchises.”
It’s a nice, one-hour drive from his home in Bloomsburg, Pa., to the home stadium in Moosic — a town that is just south of both Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.
“The Yankees are who they are. It’s quite the franchise. The longevity, all the allure that goes along with being a New York Yankee, I’m blessed to just be able to be a part of that,” Davis said of his current employer.
Davis said when he and the Toronto Blue Jays organization parted ways, he wasn’t sure where the baseball road would take him. That road led him from Bloomsburg to Moosic.
“It worked out that they needed somebody like me in Scranton,” he said.
And being part of the Yankees?
“I think I spent more time in our spring training site [in Tampa, Fla.] looking at the pictures and looking at plaques. You see Babe Ruth. You see Lou Gehrig and Mickey Mantle. The names just go on and on,” he said. “They’ve won more championships than any other team. I was just really focused on thinking to myself that I get a chance to put a uniform on that Babe Ruth put on.”
Davis said he wasn’t a Yankees fan growing up, but he said the two teams that had games on television where he lived were the Phillies (his favorite) and the Yankees on WPIX.
“When I first signed with the Angels, the first guy I was around was Reggie Jackson, and he was a part of” the Yankees history, Davis continued. “I think just the fact that what the New York Yankees desire is to win championships. That’s they’ve done. That is what the goal continues to be.”
Scranton-Wilkes Barre split that Wednesday doubleheader with Worcester, and led the seven-game, week-long series 3-1 heading into Friday night’s game at Polar Park. At 40-21, Davis’ team leads the Northeast Division.
A Triple-A championship for the RailRiders would not surprise me. Doug Davis is good that way.