So far, so good.
You can say that if you were an Atlanta Braves fan after 3 innings, because the National League champion Braves were leading the American League champion Houston Astros 5-0. Those runs were from a leadoff home run by Jorge Soler, and a two-run home run by Adam Duvall in the top of the third inning.
Through the same time period, you could say the same thing about the job home plate umpire Chris Conroy was doing.
Williamstown native Conroy, 47, got the call to work the 2021 World Series, his first one. The excitement of that was doubled by the fact that Conroy was going to be the home plate umpire for Game 1.
Both teams have made things easier on the umpires by swinging a lot and making a good amount of contact. Four Braves have struck out, but only Travis d’Arnaud was caught looking at a third strike. That came in the top of the third inning against Houston reliever Yimi Garcia with a pitch on the outside corner against the right-handed d’Arnaud.
Two Houston Astros struck out in the first two innings. Leadoff hitter Jose Altuve was caught looking on a 1-2 curveball by Atlanta starter Charlie Morton.
The fact that Atlanta had eight hits in three innings made things a little easier for the home plate umpire. Through those three innings, only three batters had full counts.
Keeping score through two innings, Conroy didn’t have any balls called strikes or any strikes called balls. The umpire established his strike zone early, and through those first two frames, had called pitches consistently.
Take the Atlanta first inning, for example. Soler looked at two pitches before getting one in his hitting zone that he powered into the left field stands for a home run. It marked the first time in World Series history that a leadoff batter homered in his first at-bat.
Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each looked at one pitch before swinging, so there weren’t chances for close pitches. Then Austin Riley smoked a 3-0 pitch in the zone for an RBI double.
National League Championship Series MVP Eddie Rosario swung at the first pitch, looked at strike two on a pitch that — at least on television from nearly 1,800 miles away — might have gone either way. It was a pitch that crossed the bottom of the zone.
Rosario did not complain. Nor did any of the first 27 hitters over those first 2 1/2 innings. That bottom of the strike zone was consistently called a strike. If a left-handed hitter saw a pitch on the inside corner at the knees, through the early going, Conroy was ringing that pitch up as a strike.
In the fourth inning, a ball call to Riley appeared to be close enough to go either way. No matter as he swung and missed on the next pitch from reliever Jake Odorizzi to end the inning.
It didn’t matter if it was Atlanta’s Rosario and Dansby Swanson, or Houston’s Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez, that pitch was a strike and it was within the box that the Fox Network was using so we at home could see balls and strikes.
In fact, the at-bat by Swanson was a perfect display of Conroy’s consistency. Strike one was a pitch on the outside corner at the bottom of the zone. The second pitch by reliever Garcia was in the same spot, and got the same call. Swanson eventually struck out on the eighth pitch of the at-bat.
Even in the third inning, when Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman complained about a third-strike call, multiple replays showed that the ball had more than nipped the outside corner. The overhead camera demonstrated that to a nation that can’t wait for its free taco in the morning.
How the night ended, we had to watch and wait.