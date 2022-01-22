It hit like a bolt out of the blue. And it could go a long way toward improving the status of women’s professional hockey.
“It was a very, well-kept secret,” Hanna Beattie said of Tuesday’s announcement that the Premier Hockey Federation will invest $25 million in its players over the next three years.
The Premier Hockey Federation is the former National Women’s Hockey League.
“None of the players knew. None of the GM’s knew. It was held very tightly,” said Beattie, the former Williams College women’s hockey standout who plays for the PHF’s Connecticut Whale. “We were all just as surprised as the public and it’s just absolutely phenomenal news for the league and the growth of women’s hockey.”
The PHF sent out a release on Tuesday which read that the league’s Board of Governors will invest more than $25 million in “direct payments and benefits to its players over the next three years.” That includes spending $7.5 million in salary and benefits for the coming 2022-23 hockey season.
In the Six Degrees of Berkshire County game, the Premier Hockey Federation is locked in. Not only did Beattie star playing hockey at Williams, but the PHF commissioner is Tyler Tumminia. Around Berkshire County, she is best known for being a member of the Goldklang Group when they established the Pittsfield Suns as a member of the Futures League.
“The PHF has been steadfast in its vision to grow the game under a new era that truly provides leading opportunities for athletes in the sport who deserve to be treated as professionals,” Tumminia said in a statement. “This amazing investment by ownership reaffirms the strength of their commitment to being difference-makers who advance the professional game so that our athletes can thrive as role models who continue to inspire the next generation.”
Beattie played four years at Williams where she was the NESCAC rookie of the year and a first-team All-NESCAC selection. As a first-year, she was on a Williams team that beat Bowdoin to win the NESCAC Tournament title and a berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
“I think it will, hopefully, mend the divide that has been created between the league and the PWHPA [Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association], and hopefully attract that talent back over and unite women’s hockey on the professional level,” Beattie said, when we spoke earlier in the week, “and then give younger women an actual dream of playing professional hockey as their sole career.”
The PWHPA consists of many of the players who have competed for the U.S. National Team in the past, players like Berkshire School alumni Kacey Bellamy and Kendall Coyne Schofield. They were part of the CWHL, a rival league to the old NWHL. It was primarily a Canadian league with one team in Boston. North Adams native Amanda Cariddi, who played college hockey at Syracuse, was once a member of the CWHL.
The release from the league calls it the largest one-time independent investment in a women’s hockey league.
According to the release “The investment to our professional players, which includes cash, full healthcare benefits provided by their club, and equity in the teams, will support the current athletes and attract new players. At the heart of the investment is a substantial salary cap increase to $750,000 for next year, 150 percent more than the current record figure of $300,000 that is available per team. The PHF will further support its growth and the development opportunities for its athletes through expansion, updating facilities, purchasing new equipment, and increasing ice time in the form of more practices and an expanded 28 game schedule. All players will benefit from 10 percent of the equity of each team, which will be contributed to an investment pool owned by the PHF players, enabling them to share in the league’s financial success.”
It would make way too much sense for these two sides to come together. Tumminia and the players in the PHF have the same ultimate goal as the players who represent the PHWPA, helping make women’s pro hockey a going concern in the country. It might not get to WNBA levels, but it can still establish itself as a more-than-viable professional league and something women players can aspire to.
It doesn’t hurt that the league has a streaming deal with ESPN-Plus, where you can watch the games.
As to Beattie’s Whale, well, they are part of a three-team race at the top of the league standings. The Toronto Six are 9-1-1 and lead the 8-3-1 Whale by three points in the standings. Boston is third, and the Pride is 10 points behind the Whale. Boston has played four fewer games.
“We’ve won more games than in my four prior years combined,” she said. “So, it’s been a lot of fun. We’re currently in second place. It’s very exciting. We have some new, younger talent. We have our older core. It’s been great so far.”
Winners of six straight, the Whale was supposed to play Toronto this weekend, but due to COVID-19 issues within the Toronto team, those home games were postponed. A makeup date for the games at the Danbury Ice Arena have not been announced.
If those games don’t get up earlier, the next time the Whale will hit the ice for games will be Feb. 5 and 6, when Beattie and her teammates will head to Boston to play the Pride. Boston plays its home game at Warrior Ice Arena, where the Bruins train.
Fans can go to games, but spectators have to show their vaccine cards or proof of negative tests.
The Whale is coached by former NHL player Colton Orr. Orr played for the Bruins, the Rangers and the Maple Leafs. He had more than 1,000 penalty minutes in his career. And while he is not related to Bobby Orr, the Bruin legend was Colton Orr’s agent at one time.
“We have some new talent that can put the puck in the back of the net, which is something we were lacking a few years ago. We have solid goaltending,” she said. “Colton Orr, this is his third season, so I think he’s more used to everything.
“Through the players and the coaching, we’ve just come together as a unified group. Our performance is showing a lot of improvement.”
Here’s hoping that improvement continues so that the Whale can win the PHF championship and Tyler Tumminia can hand the Isobel Cup trophy off to Hanna Beattie. That would put a bow on everything.