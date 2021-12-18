The college football early signing day has come and gone, and with it, the spinning of a coaching carousel that makes one dizzy.
Coaches jump from one school to another in the days after the end of a season because of the NCAA’s early signing period. Then players, who had verbally committed to one school, flip those commitments to follow coaches, or players jump into the transfer portal because their coach has left or been relieved of their duties.
Sometimes, however, you find maturity where it might not be anticipated.
Take Chase Brewster, who signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play football at Massachusetts.
Know this — Brewster was recruited by Walt Bell and his staff — but will be playing for Don Brown and his staff. The quarterback, considered by some scouting services the No. 2 player in Massachusetts, elected to keep his verbal commitment to play for the Minutemen. Brewster is from Hanover, Mass. but played football at Tilton Academy in New Hampshire.
Brewster said that he stuck with UMass because of football and because of the school. He said when I spoke with him Wednesday night that he understands that coaches move around, and while developing a relationship with a coach is important, it isn’t the be all and end all of college football.
“I went there for the coaches, but not just because of the coaches, because this stuff happens all the time in college football. It was a really good school. I just stuck with some of the coaches that were still there like coach [Alex] Miller, who was there before recruiting me. He was kind of a big reason why I stuck there,” Brewster said. “When Coach Brown got there, the rich history everyone talks about with him in football was a huge reason why I stayed.”
That is a mature attitude, and it was an attitude he kicked up a notch or two after talking to Brown.
“One of my first conversations with him, it was about getting to know each other and also just talking ball with him,” Brewster said, “and kind of seeing where his head is around football, and kind of just talking about similar plays and just football. That was nice.
“I was picking his brain about football and all the things he knows as a defensive [coach], and I come from the offensive side of the ball. That was definitely unique.”
And when Pittsfield’s Kieran Coscia signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Division I-FCS Bucknell, it wasn’t just about being between the sidelines.
“I’m of the mindset that culture wins games. That’s what Coach J [Brian Jezewski] has taught me, and that’s what’s been true for us,” Coscia said, when we talked on Wednesday after he signed his LOI. “When we came in as freshmen here, we knew we wanted to change the culture and it worked out for us. We won games. They have a vision for their students. They’re on the upswing. They care about winning football games, they care about making the best students they can with the best players they can. To me, that was clear because of the relationship they drove with me. I could tell they really cared about me.”
Coscia’s maturity stood out in his brief remarks before a gathering of his parents, his football coaches, Pittsfield staff and friends. He encouraged his teammates to work as hard in the classroom as they do on the football field. That one-two punch helped get Coscia into what former Williams College basketball coach Dave Paulsen once described as a “bigger Williams” when he left Williamstown to become the head coach at Bucknell.
When I spoke to both athletes, I got the feeling that they were both very satisfied with their decisions and ready to take their next steps.
Both players will be playing for relatively new head coaches. Coscia’s head coach is Dave Cecchini, who just wrapped up his third season at Bucknell. Brewster’s new head coach is in the first days of his second tenure in Amherst. And, as of my writing this column, Brown has not yet announced his offensive staff.
Knowing how rapidly things change in college coaching, it is possible that Cecchini and Brown could both be gone from their current schools by the time Kieran Coscia and Chase Brewster are ready to pick up their diplomas. It sounds, however, like both young athletes are going in with their eyes wide open and seeing the larger picture.
Which is something every student-athlete should do as they plan for post-high school athletic and academic life.
Good for both of them.