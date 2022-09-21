One game, or even one play, can decide a team's fate. It could also change the course of a career.
Take Greg Norman's epic collapse in the 1996 Masters. Norman had four bogeys and five double-bogeys in the final round at Augusta, snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
Now, Greg Norman went on to have a stellar golf career. But who knows how his career would have gone if he earned the green jacket on that April, 1996 Sunday afternoon.
Which got me thinking about Saturday's college football game in Philadelphia between UMass and Temple. Now, it is not a game that is very high on anyone's radar screen, and since both teams are 1-2, a win or a loss might not matter that much for this season.
There was, however, a UMass-Temple game played on Sept. 19, 2015, that might just have changed the trajectory of UMass football for the better.
The game was played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The Minutemen opened their season with a 48-14 loss at Colorado, and this not only was the home opener for the Sons of Mark Whipple, it was one of only two games UMass would actually play at the Big Razor that year.
Temple, meanwhile, was coming off making America take notice. Head coach Matt Rhule's Owls were 2-0, and had really punked Keystone State rival Penn State 27-10 in Philadelphia. It was the first time in 74 years — yep, that's right — that a Temple football team had beaten the Nittany Lions. Temple then went to Cincinnati and beat American Athletic Conference rival Cincinnati. The Owls came to Foxborough riding high.
The Minutemen and Owls fought all afternoon. It was 17-17 at halftime.
The only score of the third quarter was a 37-yard field goal by Temple's Austin Jones. But the Minutemen struck back with time running out.
Blake Frohnapfel's 16-yard touchdown pass to Jamal Wilson with 1:20 to play putting the Minutemen up 23-20. A point after would have made it highly unlikely for Temple to come back. A loss by Rhule's team would have wiped out all the good will the Owls had built up in the sometimes misnamed City of Brotherly Love.
Blake Lucas is UMass' kicker, and got his foot into the PAT. Temple's Nate Smith blocked the kick and the Owls' Will Hayes returned it for two points, cutting the lead to 23-22, and a field goal would win it.
Temple got a break thanks to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the return play and UMass had to kick off from its 20. The game-winning drive started at the Temple 35-yard line, went 51 yards and Jones booted a 32-yard field goal, which ended up being the winning points.
"With the blocked extra point that they returned for two, you never really see that," Frohnapfel said in a post-game press conference. "Obviously, it's not what you're expecting. It comes down to when we scored that touchdown and everyone is all excited, but you still have to finish every play.
"We learned a lesson the hard way."
Imagine that the kick is not blocked. Even if it was blocked and UMass held Temple on offense to pick up the win, it might be fair to suggest that both teams' fates might have changed dramatically.
Temple went on to win seven games in a row before losing to Notre Dame in Philadelphia in a game where ESPN's College Game Day came to town. They ended up winning 10, losing in the AAC championship game, and in a bowl game. Rhule left after the 2016 season to take over at Baylor.
Now, had UMass won the game, it might have changed everything we have seen since then.
UMass got blasted at Notre Dame the next weekend but came home to defeat Florida International. After that, it was six straight losses. Three of those losses were by less than a touchdown.
A win over Temple would have given the Minutemen even more positive vibes than something Whipple told us in the post-game conference.
"I think we have a good team," he said. "I wouldn't have said that last week."
UMass finished 2015 with a 3-9 record, and were 2-6 in the Mid-American Conference. Three more wins would have made UMass 6-6 and 5-3 in the MAC. That might have made Whipple's team bowl eligible. If that happened, who knows what the future would have held? Would Mark Whipple still be here? Would UMass still be in the MAC or would it be in the AAC? Those are all questions we cannot answer.
But as I sit in the press box at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend, I will think about that game a lot and had it ended differently, we might all be writing a different book about UMass football.