The Super Bowl is finally here.
For most of us in New England, it’s an opportunity to gorge ourselves on wings and pizza since neither the Patriots nor TB12 are playing in the game. There aren’t a lot of folks around here, I imagine, with real rooting interest in whether the Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals will hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
One New Englander I know can root for both teams. Liam Coen, who was a four-year starting quarterback at the University of Massachusetts from 2005-08, has legitimate connections to both teams. He was the assistant receivers coach under Rams coach Sean McVay in 2018 and 2019, and became the assistant quarterbacks coach with the Rams in 2020. Coen is now the offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky.
“It was really cool to see” the Rams make the Super Bowl, Coen said. “I don’t want to say bittersweet, but you’re also like, you could still be a part of it. You’re still really happy about the success personally that we had here at Kentucky, and you couldn’t be more happy for Sean and that staff and the players and the organization. For him to be going into his second Super Bow in five years as a head coach is pretty cool.”
Oh, and Coen was on the Rams staff with Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor, who had Coen’s assistant receiver’s coach job in 2017, before being promoted to quarterback coach in 2018. Taylor was hired by the Bengals in 2019.
Lexington isn’t all that far from Cincinnati, and that part of Kentucky is in the Bengals’ fandom area.
“I got off the phone with Zac Taylor. He’s a good friend of mine. We worked together in Los Angeles,” Coen said. “Being so close, we’ve been able to stay in touch. What a great story for Zac and Sean to be going against each other in the Super Bowl. Similar schemes like with the 49ers and the Rams. It’s great. It’s really cool to watch those guys and to support them throughout the whole process.
“It’s fun to be a part of.”
While he worked with Taylor for a year, Coen said when we spoke earlier in the month, that what he’s doing with Mark Stoops’ Wildcats is cribbed from what McVay did with the Rams.
“You try to take something from every team you coach on. Every team is so different, no matter if it’s only a few different pieces,” Coen said, when we spoke from his office in Lexington. “There were a ton of things that we were able to do here in Kentucky that we did in Los Angeles, and vice versa.
“My core philosophy is from Sean,” Coen continued. “That goes a long way. A lot of the things we did here in Kentucky was verbatim the plays and play calls that were being run in Los Angeles.”
The Sean McVay coaching tree hasn’t been around very long, but it is pretty extensive. In addition to Taylor, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and L.A. Chargers coach Brandon Staley come from that tree. Jedd Fisch, the head coach at the University of Arizona, is another branch.
And new UMass head coach Don Brown was Fisch’s defensive coordinator at Arizona last year. Brown was Coen’s head coach at UMass.
Coen told me he got to go to Tampa to see the Rams play the Bucs. Of course, as a Rhode Islander, he grew up watching Tom Brady play and rooted for him as a Patriot. But on that weekend, forget about it. No Brady, no Bucs.
“I wanted L.A. to win the whole time,” Coen said. “It was great to watch Tom, to watch him do it. I’ve been beaten by him before.”
That was Super Bowl LIII when the Patriots beat the Coen’s Rams 13-3 in Atlanta.
But on Jan. 23, 2022, the Rams flipped the script on Brady. Los Angeles led 27-3 in the third quarter but Tampa Bay scored 24 unanswered points. That included a pair of touchdowns in the final 3 minutes, 20 seconds of regulation.
The score was tied, and overtime beckoned. The Rams did get into field goal range and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired eliminated Brady and the Bucs.
“There were definitely some moments in that game that were a little frightening, giving him the ball back so many times,” Coen said.
“It was a great experience to get down there and see the staff, the players, but also to watch Tom Brady, who I did grow up idolizing,” he said.
Liam Coen said he could have had Super Bowl tickets, but that’s still a heavy lift for an offensive coordinator in the SEC. So, he’ll be like the rest of us, watching the game from his home.