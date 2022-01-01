Welcome to 2022.
First of all, here’s hoping that your holiday season from Christmas through today has been outstanding.
For those of us in the world of sports, 2021 was a real mixed-bag kind of a year. Yes, there were games, and as it turns out, lots of them. Many of those games, particularly early in the year, were either played without spectators and fans, or with limited fans, or with rules designed to stop the spread.
As 2021 becomes 2022, it feels like we are back where we started from.
We have games being canceled. We have games being played in front of limited, or no crowds. We also have games where media members will have to cover games remotely. This is no different than the start of 2021.
Here’s hoping that the limited crowds, the mask-wearing by high school athletes in action and on the bench, and the ability to ask coaches and athletes questions in-person returns far and wide quickly.
For me, the turning of the calendar fosters a look ahead to what could happen in 2022. It doesn’t get done alone. So, after rummaging through a couple of closets, I found the Magic 8 Ball that helps me predict what could happen. For those of you of a certain age, please explain to the kids what Magic 8 Balls are and their intrinsic power to predict.
The Magic 8 Ball says the Patriots will not make the Super Bowl in February. Finishing up just short gives Bill Belichick a chance to put in his retirement papers.
When Belichick retires, Wahconah coach Gary Campbell Jr. will be called upon to replace the future Hall of Famer. And yes, the Patriots assistants will all be decked out in shorts.
It’s an easy decision for Campbell. The Patriots wear all blue at home and Campbell has always been fond of the “Blueberries” look in Dalton.
University of Texas basketball forward Tre Mitchell announces that he misses New England and will be transferring to MCLA for his final two seasons. Mitchell will say that he likes the style of play and the rugged nature of MASCAC play.
Mitchell will make recruiting much, much easier.
The USGA decides the Country Club can’t host the U.S. Open because of some construction work on the Mass. Turnpike, and we all know how that goes. So, Berkshire Hills steps in to host the Open.
Practice times across the street at GEAA open up in February.
Since Campbell left Wahconah for Foxborough, Wahconah steps up and coaxes Bill Parcells out of retirement.
It’s a chance for Parcells to spend August in Saratoga watching the horses and then transition to taking over a Western Mass. football power.
In September, the Don Brown Era of UMass football begins, and the Minutemen have a chance to actually open 2-2.
UMass will, according to FBSschedules.com, open on the road at Tulane on Sept. 3, and then go to Toledo the next weekend. After opening at home against Division I-FCS Stony Brook, the Sons of Don will travel to Temple.
Toledo will be a tough out, but Tulane staggered into the finish line in 2021, while like UMass, Temple will be under a new coaching administration.
Williams football coach Mark Raymond announces his 2022 roster. There’s a good group of young players coming in.
One guy to watch out for is quarterback Mobby Baimaron. He and linebacker R.J. Tothman have nice moustaches and look a lot like a couple of guys who just wrapped up their college careers at Williams.
If Baimaron and Tothman can be successful, so can the Ephs.
Looks like it is going to be a busy darn 2022. We are ready, able and willing to bring it all to you.