Did somebody drop the ball?
Wahconah Park’s grandstand will be closed for the 2022 season because an inspection in the late fall, early winter deemed the grandstand to be structurally unsafe. While the Pittsfield Suns will be able to play their Futures League schedule, they’ll have to play in front of far fewer fans who will sit in portable bleachers situated around the old park.
“I don’t think I would characterize this as dropping the ball. What has been noticed is further deterioration than we were anticipating,” is what Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager Jim McGrath said when I asked that specific question.
Recriminations over the announcement came, at least on social media, with the heat of a million suns, so to speak.
How could the City of Pittsfield let Wahconah Park go like that? Make bike lanes and don’t fix the park? Where’s all the marijuana tax money, and how much should go to Wahconah?
Those were all questions I have seen online in the past 72 hours since the announcement about the grandstand was made public at a Tuesday meeting of the Pittsfield Parks Commission.
Know one thing — recrimination won’t help here. If you wish to blame the Tyer Administration and vote against her in the next election, or if you wish to blame the Bianchi Administration and those who were opposed to the replacement of Wahconah Park with a new stadium at the corner of West and Center Streets, you are more than welcome to do so. It might just make you feel better.
Looking back and casting blame does nothing to correct the problems. What it won’t do is get any work done at the ballpark any more quickly.
When I first heard about the situation, to say it made me angry was an understatement. How could this happen? Who is responsible and who should be criticized?
But the more I thought about it, the more I realized that looking backwards isn’t going to do much good.
This work is better late than never, and Pittsfield Mayor Linda M. Tyer said as much.
“We view this as an opportunity for us to do what we’ve always wanted to, which is major upgrades at Wahconah Park,” she said. “Not only to the grandstand and the seating. We all know the bathrooms are not in great shape. The locker rooms are not in great shape. The parking lot needs work.
“We’re viewing this opportunity to build a plan that would involve significant improvements to Wahconah Park.”
“This is an opportunity to transform and modernize Wahconah Park, without completely reconstructing it,” Pittsfield Suns owner Jeff Goldklang said to me later on Wednesday. “You’ve been part of many stadium discussions over the decades in Pittsfield. We have either been a part of it or been very interested observers. I can say the solution that will end up occurring here is going to be the best-case scenario.
“We’re going to be able to maintain the integrity and the history of Wahconah Park while at the same time greatly enhancing the amenities and the structural integrity, and the fan experience.”
Goldklang said that he might like to see chairback seats throughout the Wahconah grandstand as part of this renovation, but that is a discussion for another day.
It had also been suggested elsewhere that when this kicks into high gear, the grass surface at Wahconah Park be replaced by turf. After all, it still gets wet there, and a turf field — one that would become only one of two in all of Western Massachusetts — would allow the Suns to get more games in on their regular schedule. It would also allow Babe Ruth and Legion baseball teams to get on the field more often without worrying about wearing out the grass surface.
The Tyer Administration will earn plenty of criticism if it cannot get the park back up to snuff, and the administration will earn that criticism. There can be no excuses. None. It’s not something that should take a long time. It needs to be done quickly and professionally. There should be a May, 2023 deadline.
This isn’t just about some young athletes playing a game of baseball that they one day hope to get paid to play. It’s not just about the Goldklang Group’s business, but it should be to some extent. The Goldklangs came into Pittsfield and have done a lot to revitalize baseball in the city. They made the Suns viable and the Futures League viable, and helped bring thousands of you back to Wahconah Park for each of their previous nine seasons on the field.
This is their 11th season in Pittsfield, but only the 10th season they have been able to play games. There is no better time for an anniversary present than the one the city is having to put together to make Wahconah Park truly viable.