It is the dream of every man or woman who plays college basketball.
Sitting in an auditorium, a classroom, or a restaurant on Selection Sunday, waiting to hear your school's name called and where your team will fall on the bracket.
"I feel like I've used the word surreal about a million times the past few days, but it's going to be surreal. It's going to be crazy. It's going to be awesome," said University of Massachusetts women's basketball standout Sam Breen.
Breen, a graduate student from Pittsburgh, will sit with her teammates, coach Tory Verdi and the staff in the Champions Center Sunday night waiting to see where the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament champions will go and who they will play.
"It's like a dream come true," Breen said when we spoke earlier this week. "Honestly, that was kind of off our radar for a little bit. We were just focused on winning the championship. Now that we've done that, we can look forward to Selection Sunday and being a part of that. It's really going to be awesome.
"Especially to do it as a team, all of our first time, it's going to be super, super exciting."
The Minutewomen earned their way into the historic 2022 tournament by beating Dayton 62-56 in the A-10 Championship game last Sunday in Wilmington, Del. It is historic because this is the first time the Women's Tournament will have 68 teams, which is what the Men's Tournament has had for a number of years.
Breen is the most accomplished Division I college basketball player, male or female, in Massachusetts. The 6-foot-1 forward came into the A-10 Tournament with the regular-season Player of the Year trophy. She started every game for UMass, averaged 16.4 points and 10.5 rebounds. Breen had 17 double-doubles, leading the A-10 and 12th in the country.
From there, she was named the Most Outstanding Player in the conference tournament. In the championship, she played all 40 minutes, had 19 points and nine rebounds. Breen was 8 for 16 from the field and 3 for 7 from outside the 3-point arc.
Breen, who will be back in Amherst to play another season, was the first UMass women's player to be named the player of the year, and is the first UMass player to be honored since Gary Forbes back in 2007-08.
"I had a conversation with one of our assistant coaches earlier in the season, and she wanted me to know that I was very capable of it if I would continue to put the work in. I appreciated that and we'll see what happens kind of thing," Breen said. "I definitely wasn't expecting it. I really wasn't expecting it to be me. When Coach Verdi called me and let me know, my reaction was like 'No way.' That just really caught me off-guard. That's so crazy. I wasn't thinking too, too much about it. I knew we had a really good season. We had a good season last year and I was [thinking] we were a very balanced team, so if it's someone on our team great. If it's someone on another team, awesome. If we go down and win the A-10 Tournament, that's really the only award that matters.
"Getting both was just absolutely insane to me, and that's definitely something I never expected."
Breen and the Minutewomen were the No. 3 seed in the A-10 Tournament, and reached the title game by beating Saint Joseph and Fordham before knocking off the top-seeded Flyers.
Players can imagine what it's like to watch the Selection Show, and they imagine what it's like to win a championship. Breen said that actually winning surpassed anything she had thought it could be.
"Honestly, I'm going to say it was better because I don't even know what I imagined it would be. We've grown to be a very tight-knit group this year, so everyone running to each other when we saw Destiney [Philoxy] laying on the floor, we all went over and laid with her on the floor and kind of dog-piled on her," Breen said. "Not only was it amazing, but it was fun. It was pure joy. Joy is the best way to describe the feeling in that moment."
Breen is the best native Pittsburgher to wear a UMass uniform since Jim McCoy. And like McCoy in 1992, Breen is helping lead UMass into the NCAA Tournament. In full disclosure, she and I share Yinzer status, since she lives in Cranberry, a Pittsburgh suburb that's about 20 miles from where I grew up.
Breen arrived in Amherst after starting her college career at Penn State. She was the Pennsylvania Gatorade player of the year, and scored an astonishing 2,500 points at North Catholic High School. Breen was an All-Atlantic 10 first teamer last year and a member of the WNIT Charlotte All-Region team.
The Minutewomen had been garnering added attention as they continued to build up wins en route to a 26-6 season.
"It's crazy, just because I feel like even though we were getting attention throughout the year, I still feel like there were a decent amount of people who doubted us, and maybe didn't feel like we could pull this off," Breen said. "After winning that game, once we were all done celebrating in the locker room, we all finally got our phones back and checked our phones. The amount of messages, Instagram, Twitter, everything we all had was just absolutely insane."
Breen went on to say that she was hearing from people she hadn't heard from in ages.
"That felt really awesome," she said, "just knowing that many people that maybe you haven't talked to in years, tuned in to watch the game because they were scrolling through the channels, stumbled upon it and thought 'Oh, let me watch it.' People from grade school who I haven't talked to are reaching out, congratulating me. People from high school, people from Penn State who I haven't talked to much. It's just crazy how many people either watched the game because they knew or were flipping through the channels and turned it on, and recognized it was UMass.
"We're making a name for ourselves and a lot of people are noticing, whether we know it or not."
We know it now.