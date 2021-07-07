It was sad news when I learned of Tom Kinne's passing over the weekend. Kinne, a Great Barrington athletic legend as a player and as a coach, died on Friday at the age of 81.

The sadness, as it tends to be in situations like this, is tempered by the stories you hear about him.

As I gathered information and comments on Kinne's career, too many of them could not fit into the original story. But the stories, like the man, are legendary.

"Absolutely," said TK's niece Anna, who played for him at Monument Mountain, when I asked her if it was easy to play for her uncle.

"I think I respected him as a coach and loved him like an uncle," she said. "On the court, I saw him as my coach and I played for him as if he was my coach. Deep down, obviously, that love was for family. I never felt it was difficult at all. He never made me feel that way at all."

Anna Kinne was a key cog in her uncle's 1995-96 team that lost in the MIAA state Division II championship game to Masconomet Regional 78-58. That Monument team finished 22-3.

Anna went on to make a name for herself as a player at Holy Cross, entering the college's athletic Hall of Fame in 2008. She also spent time as an assistant coach for the Crusaders.

So the obvious question, how often did she hear her uncle in her head when she was playing in Worcester or coaching there?

"Yes, I had that plenty of times," she said when we spoke.

And while the Holy Cross coaches might have done things differently than were done in Great Barrington, general philosophies don't change all that much.

"I think it mostly came down to how I used what I learned from him, was just how to treat the players, how to get the most out of them," Anna Kinne said. "I would think back to him about X's and O's, but more about how to be a team player. That's kind of what I brought to Holy Cross, both as a player and as a coach — those lessons from him."

Tom Kinne's Monument teams went to five consecutive Western Massachusetts championship games between Anna Kinne's 1996 senior year and 2000, winning all five. The chance for six came in 2001, but Drury knocked the Spartans off 50-41, in a game with 10 ties and eight lead changes.

"I remember it was two great teams playing hard against each other," said Ed Noel, who was in his first season as the Drury girls coach that year. "We played really competitive games throughout the year, and I knew that was going to be one real tough struggle. They were always well-coached and it was a great game.

"I remember right at the end, Erika DeSanty kind of took over the game and made six straight foul shots. She made two, then made two technical fouls and then got two more and that kind of broke the close game open."

The Blue Devils were 7 of 8 from the line in the final 30 seconds, 10 for 14 from the line in the second half and 12 for 17 from the floor in the second half.

Noel coached against Tom Kinne in boys and in girls basketball. The athletes might have been different, but the teams were the same.

"You knew this was going to be one hard-nosed team to play," Noel said. "It wasn't just certain years. It was year-in and year-out, and that's the sign of a good program."

Tom Kinne would be on a Mount Rushmore of Berkshire County girls' basketball coaches, and Lee's Tom Cinella would be right there next to him.

Kinne and Cinella competed in Berkshire County, but never in Western Massachusetts because the schools were in different divisions. Both are in the New England Basketball Hall of Fame, and the Berkshire County Girls Basketball Hall of Fame.

"Oh wow," Cinella said. "First of all, you had to be very, very prepared. When you played Coach Kinne, you had to be prepared. My dad always used to say good coaching is good teaching. You can't be a good coach if you can't teach, and the other way around. I'm a much better math teacher than I was as a basketball coach.

"He had great enthusiasm for the game. He demanded hustle. You had to hustle. If you didn't hustle, you were in trouble. You didn't play."

Cinella said that he and Kinne would set up three-way scrimmages with Pioneer Valley teams as they prepared for their respective Western Massachusetts tournaments. Obviously, that worked out, because of the number of championship banners hanging on the walls in Lee and in Great Barrington.

"He probably helped our teams be so successful in all those tournaments, because if we played Monument well," Cinella said, "we knew we had a chance."

But one thing Cinella told me still sticks.

"Every time we played them, when we were in Lee, I'd be sitting over on the opposite side and his team would be coming in. Before his team went into the locker room, he would sit down and he would not talk basketball," Cinella said. "We would talk about family, how's so-and-so doing. When Kate [Cinella] played, how's Kate doing? He knew the facts about our players. I would say well, I heard that one of his former players was doing well, and we'd talk about non-basketball things in a friendly manner."

From one Hall of Famer about another.