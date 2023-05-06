Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.

nba game

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson reacts after scoring during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks last month in Miami. Robinson is part of this week's Six Degrees of Berkshire County game.

 ap file photo

When it comes to some of the bigger sports stories right now, it is easy to play the game “Six Degrees of Berkshire County.”

It is an offshoot of the famous “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” game, whose Wikipedia explanation is as follows: “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon or Bacon’s Law is a parlor game where players challenge each other to arbitrarily choose an actor and then connect them to another actor via a film that both actors have appeared in together, repeating this process to try to find the shortest path that ultimately leads to prolific American actor...

Modal

Howard Herman can be reached at hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253.