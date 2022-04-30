John Andreoli remembers his year in Pittsfield fondly, even if it wasn’t the best possible year for baseball.
“It was a good group. Some of the guys I still stay in contact with,” he said. “It was my first experience in summer baseball, playing with the wood bat and traveling. It was kind of similar in [the NECBL] at the time to some of the lower-level minor leagues I played in.
“It was a good first crack at playing in those different kinds of conditions.”
Andreoli played for a team at Wahconah Park that has been relegated to the dust bin of history. He was a member of the 2009 Pittsfield American Defenders that won only 13 out of 38 games in the NECBL. He hit .261 for the Defenders.
Now, you might not remember that iteration of NECBL baseball, but the Defenders had been Dan Duquette’s Pittsfield Dukes. The name was changed when the folks who owned the American Defenders of New Hampshire of the CanAm League — a group that included former Pittsfield Colonials owner Buddy Lewis — bought a majority interest in Duquette’s team. The American Defenders name came because the team was run in conjunction with the U.S. Military All-Stars.
Oh yeah, Andreoli said he still has a camo batting helmet from 2009.
Currently, Andreoli is a member of the Philadelphia Phillies organization and is playing for the Class AAA Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. He was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2011 and has been from Peoria to Daytona to Tacoma to Rochester and El Paso. He also spent a little time in the Major Leagues with the Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres.
He spent much of 2020 with the Red Sox during the COVID-plagued season but did not play for them.
The Worcester native said he was excited to come back home with a Phillies farm club.
“The opportunity to play for a great organization like the Philadelphia Phillies has been tremendous,” he said. “To come into town and see some of the faces I saw in 2020 when I was playing for the Red Sox and now play against them has been a lot of fun. Worcester is, I think, obviously a sports town. It really, truly is a baseball town. To have this stadium and with the Red Sox affiliate here, it’s been tremendous for the city.”
One of his teammates, however, has Berkshire County in his blood.
Will Toffey is an infielder for the Iron Pigs, but his family has deep roots in the Berkshires. His late grandfather John taught for decades at Berkshire School in Sheffield. Will’s father Jack had another connection to the county as he was pitcher Turk Wendell’s agent. Jack Toffey played at Berkshire School and played for the South Berkshire American Legion team.
“I was playing my last week out in Arizona for spring training with the Giants and got the call that I was traded over to the Phillies,” Toffey said. “I was in Binghamton [a Mets farm team] and I got traded to the Giants in the middle of the season, and played a couple of months with them in Sacramento. It’s been interesting to bounce around, my fourth different organization in as many years.
“I’m getting to see many organizations.”
The Vanderbilt graduate was a fourth-round pick by Oakland in 2017. He was an asked-for quantity each time he changed uniforms.
“I appreciate the aspect of the fact that there are people that want me,” he said, when we met up at Polar Park in Worcester earlier in April. “They like the way I play baseball. It doesn’t really change my day. Baseball is still baseball.”
Will Toffey’s Berkshire bona fides go back to when he was 12 and a catcher on the Barnstable Little League All-Star team that played at Belanger Field for the state championship.
Then, as a member of the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks when that team was in the Futures League, Toffey made a couple of visits to Wahconah Park. A whole section of seats were taken up by members of the South Berkshire and Berkshire School families to watch him play against the Pittsfield Suns.
Both Toffey and Andreoli are players who, when the time comes for them to step out of the game, might not go until their uniforms are cut away.
“Something like that,” Toffey said with a smile. “I enjoy playing the game and I’ll play it as long as somebody lets me. I just kind of wish for good health for myself and everybody who plays, and play as long as I can.”
Oh yeah, about that 2009 season at Wahconah Park for Andreoli. He said that the year in Pittsfield helped him when the Cape Cod League beckoned.
And like everyone who called the old ballpark on Wahconah Street home, John Andreoli remembers those sun delays.
“Actually, I remember if you time it up right, usually if you get two strikes and the sun is a little bit brighter. You call time and give yourself a 45-minute break to get in the pitcher’s head,” Andreoli said. “I’ve never seen that anywhere else and I don’t think I’ll ever see that again.
“It was definitely a good home-field advantage when you could use it when it timed up right with your at-bats.”