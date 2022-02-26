By the time some of you will read this, the Western Massachusetts high school basketball tournament championship games may have begun, either at MCLA’s Amsler Campus Center or at Westfield High School.
One look at some of those box scores, and you’ll see the coming of a new generation of athletes, who are stepping into the spotlight their parents once occupied.
The names include Field, Gamberoni, Brindle, Puleri, Duquette, McLaughlin. Some of them are also offspring from the family trees of the Skowrons or the Steinmans. There are more and there will continue to be more.
There are some of our former star athletes who, due to jobs or marriage, took their talents to different parts of the United States.
Some of them have offspring who are doing great things.
Let me first introduce you to freshman guard Molly Rullo of Cardinal O’Hara High School in suburban Philadelphia.
Rullo has had a huge hand in helping her team reach the championship game of the Philadelphia Catholic League. The Catholic League in the City of Brotherly Love is as good as it gets for basketball.
Rullo is the daughter of Jim and Maureen Rullo. Her mom is the former Maureen Michaels, who played at Drexel from 1997 until 2000. Maureen Michaels scored 1,220 points at Drexel, and is also the all-time leading girls basketball scorer at Taconic with 1,566 points. Her father is the men’s basketball coach at Division III Neumann University, whose team had a Saturday date in the Atlantic East Conference championship game.
Molly Rullo earned second-team, All-Catholic League status in her first varsity season. She was one of four O’Hara players to be named All-Catholic. The other three are seniors and one of them, Maggie Doogan, is going to play college basketball for Richmond of the Atlantic 10.
Cardinal O’Hara beat Archbishop Wood in the semifinals, 55-48. It was a measure of revenge for O’Hara, which lost 56-48 to Wood in the 2020 championship game.
Rullo led the way for the O’Hara Lions with 19 points. She was a pretty impressive 6 for 7 from the foul line. More important than that was the job the freshman did guarding Wood’s Ryanne Allen. The Vanderbilt-bound Allen did score 18 points but made only a pair of 3-point shots. That was a key to the win.
“We didn’t want to give up the 3, we didn’t want to allow a lot of 3-point shots and if they beat us shooting a lot of twos, they beat us shooting a lot of twos,” O’Hara coach Chrissie Doogan said to papreplive.com. “We wanted to make sure Ryanne Allen had to work for every shot she took, which I think she did.
“Molly’s got no fear out there. She’s a tough kid, plays high-level AAU competition and I think it was good we had played earlier in the season and had some success early.”
So the No. 2 seeds from Cardinal O’Hara will head to the legendary Palestra on the University of Pennsylvania campus on Monday, to play top-seeded Archbishop Carroll in the championship game. Carroll knocked off Neumann-Goretti 50-35 in the other semifinal game.
Expect to hear Molly Rullo’s name a lot over the next three years.
You may also begin to see the name Trevor Labrecque circulating in New England basketball circles.
The junior at Nashua (N.H.) North High School was named first team All-State Division I in New Hampshire. He is one of four underclassmen who made the Division I All-State team. But he is the only one whose mother was on the ground floor of helping build the Lee girls basketball dynasty.
Trevor is the son of Craig and Terri Labrecque. Mom is the former Terri Salinetti, whose father Dick is the golf coach at Lenox High School, and whose brother Jim is the head golf professional at Winchester Country Club.
Terri and her older sister Lisa were standout players at Lee. Lisa went on to play at Amherst College. Terri scored 1,230 points at Division III Wheaton College from 1988-92. She is No. 8 on the all-time scoring list at the school. Terri’s son Spencer just finished his freshman year on the Wheaton basketball team.
Nashua North was the No. 2 seed in the New Hampshire Division I tournament and faced third-seeded Goffstown in the semifinals.
Labrecque scored 17 points to lead Nashua, but Goffstown won 74-58, scoring 45 points in the second half to pull away.
When the teams met in the regular season, Nashua North beat Goffstown 61-42.
And then there’s Tessa Grady.
Grady is a 6-foot-2 wing who plays at Dublin Coffman High School in Dublin, Ohio, a Columbus suburb. Her mom is Keyburn McCusker Grady, a former Pittsfield High School star who went on to play college basketball at the University of Massachusetts.
Tessa Grady announced last week her verbal commitment to play basketball for Wisconsin of the Big Ten Conference. She’ll be the second Grady child to play at Wisconsin, as older brother Griffin played football for the Badgers. Griffin Grady and Pittsfield’s Jake Hescock were teammates and friends at Wisconsin before Hescock transferred to Central Florida.
“She’s a matchup nightmare because she’s 4 or 5 inches taller than most guards and she can shoot over or drive past most post players,” Coffman coach Adam Banks said in an interview with scorebooklive.com. “She’s learned to handle the ball in high-pressure situations, and she’s one of the better shooters on our team.”
Grady was All-Metro honorable mention in the Columbus area this year, and her coach was the coach of the year.
Coffman is playing in the District championship on Saturday against sixth-seeded Westerville South. The No. 2 Shamrocks beat Canal Winchester 55-23 in the semifinals.
The roots of Berkshire County basketball keep spreading.