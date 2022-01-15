So, how many of you hockey fans miss NBCSN?
Yes, I know NBCSN doesn’t exist any more, and let me say that those Mecum Auto Auction shows are missed. But if NBC had not lost the rights to the National Hockey League, the network would probably still be on our cable systems.
Instead, the NHL elected to take a deal involving ESPN and Turner Sports. Games would be seen on the ESPN networks and on TNT.
So far, it’s half a passing grade from this observer.
The TNT broadcasts have been first-rate, and every bit the equal of the Versus/NBCSN broadcasts at the start of their contracts more than a decade ago. It’s not quite at the level of TNT’s NBA broadcasts, which are better than ESPN’s by the way, but close is good for the first time out.
Turner’s “NHL on TNT” show follows the template of the NBA show. And while there’s no Charles Barkley, TNT does have a good group of analysts, and the periodic appearance by Wayne Gretzky.
One thing TNT has done, and those of us at home have to appreciate, is the superimposition of the power-play clock on the ice. It’s easy to see, and extremely valuable — especially when you are folding laundry or doing something else.
Now that the season has hit the halfway point, TNT will be broadcasting doubleheaders each Wednesday and Sunday afternoon stretch-drive contests.
And for TNT, it’s nice to have Darren Pang back in a broadcast booth. He has the Pierre McGuire enthusiasm with much more knowledge.
Which leads me to the ESPN broadcasts, or what ESPN broadcasts?
Getting the NHL contract has led to the sport being focused far more on SportsCenter than it had been in years past, and that can only be seen as a good thing. But sometimes, having too many sports leads to not being able to treat everyone equally.
That has been the NHL’s issue on ESPN since the season began. Between college football, the NBA and now college basketball — all of whom have existing contracts — the NHL has kind of been moved to the ESPN-Plus streaming service. The broadcasts there have been first-rate, with good production, quality broadcasters and the like.
It’s not ESPN though, and to have a Bruins-Canadiens game on the same streaming service as a UMass-Duquesne basketball game, without the hockey being on ESPN or ESPN2, makes a major sports league seem like a second-class citizen.
At least, when the games were on NBCSN, hockey fans could count on multiple nights of games, including games picked up by NBC Sports regional networks in Washington and the Bay Area. If you are a fan of the NHL, there were weeks when you were in hockey heaven.
Twenty-five games on ESPN or ABC, with the bulk of the inventory streaming might make good business sense, but it is not particularly user friendly.
Like TNT, one great thing about ESPN’s coverage is that Ray Ferraro is back in a U.S. broadcast booth. Ferraro, who spent his first six NHL seasons skating for the late, lamented Hartford Whalers, is the best hockey analyst in the business. It is unfortunate that he isn’t seen on the big ESPN channels more frequently.
Both are a work in progress, and both have pluses and minuses. I will say this: In the middle of January, I miss NBCSN.
———
I don’t know if you were watching the college football championship game on Monday night, but if you were, you got to watch a stellar television broadcast.
Whatever you or I think of ESPN and its constant running of debate shows, which are a waste of time in my opinion, when it comes to big game broadcasting, few do it better than the Worldwide Leader. Of course, it helps to have multiple platforms to broadcast on.
Which is why the Georgia-Alabama game was so interesting.
Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit have the rhythm of college football down pat, and their broadcast is always first-rate.
What was more interesting was the ESPN2 coaches broadcast as Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who actually beat the Fightin’ Nick Sabans, and his staff broke down the highlights. I always find that interesting, especially when I don’t really care about the game. This game, I did have a rooting interest (go Dawgs), so I spent most of the night on the main broadcast.
But during a late moment in the game, I flipped to ESPN’s SEC Network, where it had the video of the ESPN broadcast but the audio from the Georgia Radio Network. Allow me to pass along a little praise to Scott Howard and Eric Zeier in the booth.
On the pick six by Georgia’s Kelee Ringo, Howard’s call was pretty darn smooth and factual. He didn’t hit those homer notes that many broadcasters in the SEC tend to hit. And Zeier was quiet during the call. Pretty refreshing, and I’m looking at you Scott Zolak.
All in all, it was a great night of television.