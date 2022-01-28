Baseball is still America’s National Pastime.
How do I know? The argument over the Hall of Fame entrants prove it.
Sure, this weekend’s NFL games garnered huge ratings and were smash hits. I have long described football as America’s National Obsession. The games were great and, even though the NFL could do with adjusting its overtime procedures, there were no complaints about the quality and quantity of games all weekend.
But starting Monday and continuing through the week, the only thing anyone was arguing about on my social media was who did and did not get into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
David Ortiz was a first-ballot selection, while Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens failed to receive enough votes by the members of the Baseball Writers Association of America. Bonds and Clemens are not done with the Hall, as a veterans committee can still consider them for several more seasons and perhaps put them into the Hall.
It hasn’t just been a debate. It has been emotional. It has been an argument with strong words. It has been why baseball is our pastime.
There are Halls of Fame for the four historic “major” sports in our country. I challenge you to show me Hall of Fames where there is as much debate and as much spirited debate as there is over induction into Cooperstown.
Sure, some Pittsburgh Steelers fans can moan and complain that Hines Ward isn’t in Canton. But that argument doesn’t go much farther than the Three Rivers and Western Pennsylvania. As a Steelers fan of a certain age, it isn’t Ward but it is the fact that L.C. Greenwood isn’t in Canton that bothers me.
Is there ever a storm of protest if a particular basketball player doesn’t get into Springfield or a coach doesn’t get into Toronto? Didn’t think so.
It feels like the majority of players and coaches who miss in football, basketball or hockey in one year, manage to get in sooner or later.
Only baseball limits its selections. Ortiz will be alone in Cooperstown this summer. While it might look unusual, it beats putting five or six players in with more questionable credentials.
Almost one week in, the debate continues to rage over Ortiz getting in and the likes of Bonds, Clemens and Curt Schilling not getting in. That kind of debate is never, ever heard or written about when it comes to football, basketball or hockey.
I believe that’s because the Baseball Hall of Fame matters. Baseball matters. Those individuals who get in or don’t get in matter.
Baseball was the first sport I loved growing up. It’s still the sport that gets me the most excited. There is nothing like a warm summer night at Fenway, Wahconah Park or Joe Wolfe Field. The game itself has a hold on us like no other. If it didn’t, nobody would care that Roger Clemens isn’t in the Hall.
And as to the vote that the Baseball Writers made, I can say this. Were I a voting member, or even a member, of the BBWAA, I would have voted for Bonds and Clemens.
It has become a question of whether you believe they used performance enhancing substances and others did not, or you believe everyone (a large percentage) used those substances. And if a large number of players were users, how come more players don’t put up Hall-worthy numbers?
Bonds and Clemens were Hall of Fame candidates before their alleged use began. If Clemens had retired as a Red Sox, he’d already be in Cooperstown. I’m not quite sure I can now say the same thing about Bonds’ tenure with the Pirates, but it would be close.
I do think that of the two of them, The Rocket will be more likely to get in. I believe the humility he is showing now will go a long way.
As he wrote on Twitter Tuesday night: “I figured I’d give y’all a statement since it’s that time of the year again. My family and I put the HOF in the rear view mirror 10 years ago. I didn’t play baseball to get into the HOF. I played to make a generational difference in the lives of my family. Then focus on winning championships while giving back to my community and the fans as well. It was my passion. I gave it all I had, the right way, for my family and for the fans who supported me. I am grateful for that support. I would like to thank those who took the time to.
“Thank you for this moment. One of the greats.”
I had been a no on Curt Schilling. It had nothing to do with his off-the-field rants. I just thought he was a very good pitcher but not a Hall of Famer.
Doing a deeper dive into his numbers, let me apologize and say that he’d have had my vote as well.
It’s not Schilling’s fault that in eight-plus years with Philadelphia, his team had one winning season. But in three-plus years with Arizona and four with Boston, those teams never finished at or below .500. And in Schilling’s last seven seasons, his teams won three World Series titles with Schilling winning games in those matchups.
In his years in Boston, I never saw him truly stink on the mound. After games in the cramped Fenway Park locker room, Schilling was always there to answer questions, whether he was good or bad. Accountability, to this reporter, counts.
I do understand that Schilling did not want the writers to vote for him, and his percentage dropped a lot. So maybe some of the writers took his feelings to heart. That’s a little too bad.
But it is also why the Baseball Hall of Fame and the sport, are so important to us.