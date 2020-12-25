As you clean up all of the wrapping paper from what was a successful Christmas, I got to wondering about bad football teams that turned things around.
I don’t know if Walt Bell will ever turn the University of Massachusetts football program around and whether his Minutemen will ever finish on the plus-.500 side of a ledger.
What I do know is that while many of you think UMass has the worst football program in America and maybe the worst Division I football program in the history of college football, there have been other teams that have wallowed near the bottom and then rose to the surface.
Today, I bring you San Jose State. The same San Jose State team that beat perennial power Boise State to win the Mountain West Conference championship and the same San Jose State team that is going to play Mid-American Conference champion in this coming week’s Arizona Bowl.
It was not all that long ago that the Spartans of San Jose were in the same basement that UMass currently resides in.
Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells used to always say “You are what your record says you are,” and in one-plus seasons running the UMass program, Bell is 1-15. It was just as bad at San Jose State.
“Our second year, I think it was six games where we were tied, leading or one possession down in the fourth quarter. Trying to explain to the team how close we were going into 2019, I took screenshots of all those scoreboards and stacked them in blocks on top of each other and I posted them in every locker,” San Jose State coach Brent Brennan said.
Brennan is guiding the 7-0 Spartans into a bowl game, the same Spartans who had three consecutive losing seasons before this one. Not only that, but San Jose was 3-22 in his first two seasons. One of those losses in 2018 came to a Division I-FCS team in UC-Davis.
Speaking on a Zoom call during the week, Brennan talked about the hill his team had to climb from 2011 in 2017 to 7-0 in 2020.
Brennan came to San Jose State after six years as an assistant at Oregon State. He had never been a college head coach before this.
The Spartans were 2-11 in 2017 and 1-11 in that 2018 season where it was close, but no cigar at all. Things started to change for the better in 2019 with a 5-7 record.
“They had to focus on the process of development which, as we all know, no one wants to do that. it’s no fun,” Brennan said. “Just that hard work, the grind of the day-to-day stacking those small successes on top of each other, trying to build something collectively. It’s incredibly rewarding for me to look at it from kind of the top view. I hope it’s rewarding for them. I feel like it is for them. I feel like they have some appreciation and kind of gratitude for that moment on Saturday night” when San Jose won the Mountain West title.
This was San Jose State’s first season of finishing over .500 since it went 10-2 in 2012. It is only the fourth time in the 21st Century that the school has finished over .500.
Brennan, who was a candidate for the Arizona coaching job, just got an extension. So it is possible to right a ship, and right it in fairly short order.
Again, whether Walt Bell can do that in Amherst is a question that I don’t have an answer for. I can say a year-and-a-half worth of games is not enough time.
———
Festivus is the airing of grievances. It’s late, but I have a grievance to air.
Once again, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its list of nominees for the Class of 2021. Once again, former Amherst College men’s basketball coach David Hixon is not listed.
Belmont’s Rick Byrd, he of 33 years and 805 wins, is on the ballot. Cliff Ellis, who has coached for 47 years and has won 860 games, is on the ballot. Gene Keady, the former Purdue coach, won 737 games and took his team to a pair of Elite Eights and five Sweet 16s is on the ballot.
Great as the aforementioned trio are, none won a national championship.
Hixon has titles in 2007 and 2013 to go along with 826 victories in 42 years. Remember that for almost half of those 42 years, Amherst — like its Little Three rival Williams — was ineligible to play in the postseason because NESCAC did not allow NCAA Tournament participation.
It was good to look at the Hall ballot and see former Division III coaches Bo Ryan and Steve Moore on the list. Moore won 867 games at The College of Wooster, while Ryan won a pair of D-III titles at Wisconsin-Platteville. One of those titles came after knocking off Harry Sheehy’s Williams Ephs in a semifinal game at Salem, Va. Ryan went on to have great success at the Division I level, and both men are outstanding candidates to be inducted.
But for David Hixon to not even get on the North American Committee nomination list? Come on Hall of Fame, you can certainly do better than that.