Howard Herman | Designated Hitter: Tom Brady, NFL's 'Soul Crusher,' retires

It's the end of an era now that Tom Brady has officially decided to retire from the National Football League.
Brady, who helped the New England Patriots — and by extension the NFL — soar to heights unimaginable, made the announcement Tuesday morning in an Instagram post, a few days after ESPN reporters Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington both used Twitter to make the declaration.
The quarterback, who won six Super Bowl championships with a Patriots franchise that seemed fated to become a forever .500 NFL team, helped lead the Pats to not just those six Lombardi Trophies. Brady was the face of a team that became the gold standard for the NFL. Team owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and Brady turned the NFL into a New England obsession, and turned the rest of NFL fandom green with jealousy.
In 20 years with the Patriots, Brady was the standard-bearer for quarterbacks. The group of great, Hall of Fame-caliber quarterbacks of his era includes Peyton and Eli Manning, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers. All of them take a back seat to the player know far and wide as TB12. Of them, only Big Ben (18 years) and Eli (16 years) were with one team nearly as long as Brady was with the Patriots. As we all know now, Roethlisberger and Eli Manning both staggered to the finish lines of their careers.
It is rare that a Hall of Fame-caliber player gets to retire on his terms. More often than not, they are like Roethlisberger and Eli Manning, who was actually benched by the New York Giants.
One could also say Brady is the No. 1 owner in the National Football League.
The Rooney Family doesn't own the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tom Brady does. Do you think the Irsay family owns the Indianapolis Colts? No, Brady does. The Jets? The Dolphins? Brady, Brady. In fact, the only team that Brady ultimately does not own is the New York Giants, the team that beat the Patriots in two Super Bowl games, one of them ending New England's shot at perfection.
Not only did Brady's skills not erode, the eye test has the quarterback seemingly as good as he was when he orchestrated the rally from 28-3 in Super Bowl LI, to crush the souls of the Atlanta Falcons in overtime.
That last statement might just have summed up Brady's NFL career. If he were a superhero, his name would be "Soul Crusher."
If you were watching the Tampa Bay-Los Angeles Rams playoff game a couple of weeks back, the Soul Crusher stepped out of the phone booth once more. The Bucs were down 27-3, and the Brady-led Tampa Bay offense tied up a game that was heading to overtime.
The Tampa Bay defense, on that last series, was like kryptonite to Superman. It killed the Soul Crusher and enabled the Rams to kick a game-winning field goal. And, of course, the Rams are now going to the Super Bowl.
I have always been hesitant to get into arguments about "GOATs," players considered the greatest of all time. The sports have all changed so much over the decades that it makes comparisons difficult. Could Green Bay's Bart Starr have thrown for as many yards as Brady if the rules were different? Would Brady have thrived in an era of bump-and-run defensive back coverage and pass rushers granted the ability to hit quarterbacks frequently and frequently late? Those questions are ultimately unanswerable.
There are, however, two things I am certain of. One, Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback and greatest player of his generation. Two, he is the second greatest champion in Boston sports history. Only Celtics legend Bill Russell sits above him on that list.
The last words for the Brady retirement come from the New York Jets, who treat their "owner" with the respect warranted.
"This better be real," the Jets posted on Twitter. "But seriously, congrats on a first-ballot, Hall of Fame career, @TomBrady. We may not miss seeing you on the field, but the entire football world will."