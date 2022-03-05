For University of Massachusetts athletic director Ryan Bamford, the hard part is now underway.
Bamford made the decision to let men’s basketball coach Matt McCall go at the conclusion of the current season. Now the AD, along with the search firm tasked to help, have to put together a list of candidates and ultimately, the school will have to decide.
It’s a very important hire for a basketball program that has gone from being an Atlantic 10 Conference contender to a pretender and currently resides near the bottom of the conference with perennial bottom dwellers Duquesne, La Salle and recent basement deinzen Saint Joseph’s.
At his video press conference on Wednesday, Bamford said “ultimately, we’re in the business of winning.” That means the hire for this job has to be a home run.
UMass has seemingly tried every different kind of coach since John Calipari left to go to the NBA.
Hire an assistant off of Calipari’s staff to keep things going, check. Replace that coach with a veteran college basketball coach with NCAA Tournament experience, check. Make a coaching change and bring in a hot, young coach, check. When that coach leaves for a Power-5 job, replace him with an assistant coach who has ties to Calipari as a player and on a staff and is considered a fast riser, check. Replace that coach with someone who has limited head coaching experience, but has taken a team to the NCAA Tournament and comes off a pretty quality coaching tree, check.
So, where does that leave this search?
During the Wednesday video conference, I asked Bamford what he was looking for in a coach. Was he going to go the Matt McCall-Steve Lappas-Travis Ford route, or would he try to take the Bruiser Flint-Derek Kellogg highway?
“I’m not married to anything. I’m not married to any one track, any one piece of experience,” he said, and then went on to explain his parameters.
“It would be disingenuous to say that some level of head coaching experience wouldn’t be valuable,” Bamford said. “I think our league is a really well-coached league, a really good basketball-centric league. We’ve been a multi-bid league for a number of years now. I want somebody who’s got coaching chops, can come in and not be overwhelmed by the competitiveness of our league. We’re going to talk to those who are head coaches, who have head coaching experience and we will talk to some assistant coaches as well.”
One other key point Bamford made is having some sort of Northeastern basketball experience. Obviously, Ford and McCall had limited ties to the region. Not so the others.
“I think Northeast connections and ties are going to be very important here. It’s not that I didn’t place a premium on those five years ago,” the AD said, “but I certainly think we’re at a point now in this program and with where we need to go, I think that’s an important ingredient in our next head coach. I really do.”
So, that would seem to take Twitter’s most popular current candidate off the list, but you never know.
That candidate is Ben McCollum of Northwest Missouri State. It’s a Division II school, and all the 39-year-old McCollum did there was win four D-II titles and earned four national coach-of-the-year awards. And he’s only 39.
He has no ties, obvious or otherwise, to the Northeast, which could be an issue if he is even interested in the head coaching job.
McCollum can obviously coach, and it is wise to remember that current Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was a Division II coach before moving to Division I. He’s a guy who wasn’t on my radar, but deserves to be there.
If Bamford and the search committee keeps to those with coaching footprints or ties to the Northeast, there are several coaches who would fit the bill.
The AD admitted to me that he has a list of coaches in his drawer that might fit UMass’ bill. I admit that, while I don’t have a list in my desk drawer (my desk has a cabinet and a file drawer), I have been thinking about this since the start of February. That’s when it began to appear to me that McCall’s tenure was winding down.
Looking for a solid coach without making the splash, the first phone call might be to Colgate’s Matt Langel. Langel played for and coached under Philadelphia hoops legend Fran Dunphy at Pennsylvania and then went with Dunphy to Temple. I have always put a premium on coaches from Philly, where basketball is life.
All Langel has done is taken Colgate to multiple NCAA Tournaments out of the one-bid Patriot League.
Another one-bid league head coach that I’ve had my eye on is Wagner’s Bashir Mason. It’ll be fun to watch Wagner in the Northeast Conference semifinal Saturday night against Kellogg’s LIU squad. Wagner is the No. 2 team in the NEC Tournament and LIU is the No. 3 seed.
Mason can play the Six Degrees of UMass game easily. He played for Bruiser Flint at Drexel, and former Minuteman Winston Smith is currently on his staff at Wagner. That might be a pretty good duo to bring to Amherst.
If Wagner gets by LIU, it would face Bryant or Mount St. Mary’s in the championship game. Jared Grasso at Bryant is another name on the list. The Bryant job is Grasso’s first as a head coach, but he was the lead assistant for Tim Cluess when Iona was a MAAC power. Hiring Grasso could bring Phil Martelli Jr. along. UMass fans know Phil Sr.
A head coach who hasn’t been mentioned in these circles, but one a different coach mentioned to me is Boston University’s Joe Jones.
Joe Jones has been the head coach of the Terriers for 11 seasons, and has six years as an assistant at Villanova on his resume. He coached with Jay Wright at Hofstra, with Steve Lappas and with Wright at Villanova. Joe’s brother James is the head coach at Yale, and is often mentioned as a candidate. But it might be easier to leave BU than it would be to leave the top team in the Ivy League.
Whoever the pick is, and however long it takes UMass to hire someone, it has to be a coach who can restore the Minutemen to near the top of the A-10.
Anything less would be a failure.