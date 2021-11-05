Dick Farley is many things. He’s a Hall of Fame coach, a long-time member of the Williams College faculty, and now maybe a best-selling author.
Farley and co-author Dick Quinn have written a self-published memoir “Why I Never Left Williams College — A Coach’s Legacy Beyond the Wins and the Hardware.” The book is available now.
If you buy the book, and it comes recommended from here based on the chapters I have read, you will read about how Farley got to Williams, why he never left, and what coaching there means to him.
Farley will be signing copies of the book at the new Williams Bookstore this morning from 9-11, before the Ephs play Wesleyan for the annual Little Three Homecoming game. I might not get there that early, but I am looking forward to reading the entire book.
He was the Williams head football coach from 1987-2003, and compiled a record of 114-19-3. That’s an 83-percent winning percentage. Even Alabama legend Nick Saban’s winning percentage coming into the season was 80 percent.
There have been seven perfect 8-0 seasons in Williams history. Farley coached the Ephs to five of them, in 1989, 1990, 1994, 1998 and 2001. Add to that the 7-0-1 record in 1995, the year of the infamous 0-0 tie, and the bar is set pretty high.
Farley was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame back in 2006, along with another legendary Division III coach in St. John’s (Minn.) coach John Gagliardi. The other coaches inducted in ‘06 were Auburn’s Pat Dye and West Virginia’s Don Nehlen.
In 2019, Farley was on the list of ESPN’s 150 greatest college coaches, one of at least 10 Division III coaches named.
But if you were a player who played for him, a coach who worked under him, or was touched by Dick Farley in any way, he is much more than just a name in the Williams College, NESCAC and NCAA record books.
“When I first got to Princeton and became an offensive coordinator, one of the first calls I made was to Dick, trying to pick his brain and get advice, as I kind of got a promotion to that position at Princeton,” Brown head football coach James Perry said. “When I first became a head coach, I continued to pick his brain so much that he’d visit me, which was fun. I’d have a chance to watch film with him and get suggestions.
“I consider him a mentor and somebody who, in this profession, does it at the very top level.”
Perry came to work for Farley in 2002 after spending a year at Dartmouth as the assistant quarterbacks and wide receivers coach. Perry, who played at Brown, was Farley’s offensive coordinator for two seasons before leaving to take a graduate assistant’s post at Division I-FBS Maryland. Perry spent two years as the head coach at FCS Bryant before taking over at Brown in 2019.
I spoke with Perry while Brown prepared for Saturday’s home game against Yale. The now-veteran head coach said he still has fond memories of his two years in Williamstown, working alongside Farley.
“You’re always trying to challenge and get the most out of your players, but also make sure that they still love football. That can be a tightrope that guys like Dick Farley walk very well,” Perry said. “As a result, he got the most out of all those players he coached, he got the most out of them. They also enjoyed it as they did it.”
One of those players showed up in Williamstown Saturday morning. Dan DiCenzo was a member of the 1998 team that went 8-0, and graduated from Williams in 2001.
I often ask younger coaches if they periodically, or often hear their old coaches in their heads while working.
“I don’t hear him in my head when I coach. Coach Farley was a great mentor to me,” said DiCenzo, who was All-NESCAC as a defensive back at Williams. “I was very fortunate to have him as a head football coach. He was not only my head coach, but I played defensive back, so for four years he was my positional coach as well. We were pretty close. From myself to the whole team, as soon as he walked into the room, the whole team would pay attention and have respect for him. You could tell that he’s a guy who cared about you as a person as much as a player, and a coach who was able to put all the work in to make sure you were prepared for the game.
“He is as good as they come.”
DiCenzo’s boss at Wesleyan is Mike Whalen, who was an assistant under Farley from 1996-2003, and then took over as head coach when Farley retired from the football job for the 2004 season. Whalen led the Ephs to an 8-0 record in 2006, and was 38-10 in his tenure in Williamstown.
“As a coach that was striving to become a head coach, as an assistant coach but trying to make that transition, you want to position yourself under someone who, you No. 1 first and foremost, really respect. Then, No. 2, someone that’s an incredibly talented coach that you can learn from,” Whalen said. “I really couldn’t have picked a better spot, quite honestly in the country, in all Divisions — Division I, II or III — than working for Coach. He greatly influenced me in my career and my philosophy, and so much of my success I’ve had, both at Williams and Wesleyan, I attribute to him.”
One part of Farley’s great success at Williams had little to do with his own records and the standings at the end of the NESCAC season.
“Dick was a great resource” for high school coaches in Berkshire County, Wahconah coach Gary Campbell Jr. said. Campbell’s first tenure at Wahconah coincided with Farley’s later years at Williams.
“He was a backer of Berkshire County football. He had a camp every year up there at Williams College, specifically for Berkshire County kids. It was great,” Campbell said. “He ran a great camp in the summer. He acknowledged, he and Renzie [Lamb] and those guys acknowledged the importance of Berkshire County football. Dick was always a great supporter of us. With his son [Scott] playing at Mount Greylock, he was typically around on the sidelines, especially when he was playing.
“When I got the job down in Berwick, Pa., he wrote me a personal note wishing me luck on my journey.”
Buy the book. Make it a best-seller. You will understand better how Dick Farley helped make Williams football the destination program it has become.