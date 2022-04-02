AMHERST — Winning the press conference is relatively easy. What comes next is the hard part.
By all accounts, new University of Massachusetts men's basketball coach Frank Martin won the press conference when he made his debut Tuesday in the Champions Center. His winning streak continued when Martin and his wife Anya made an appearance in Boston with Governor Charlie Baker and UMass president Marty Meehan.
In his opening remarks and in a breakout session with reporters, Martin hit all the right notes. Taking a quick look at social media in the hours after the announcement, you could see and read the enthusiasm among UMass fans.
None of it, however, will matter unless the players buy in. The early voting on that seems to be in favor of the new coach.
"I feel Frank is going to be a great fit for the program," UMass forward Dibaji Walker said. "I'm really excited and can't wait to be fully recovered to get back to playing."
Walker had surgery to repair a leg injury, as he wrote on Instagram that a piece of femur broke off at the knee. He has been out since having successful surgery.
"The other night, I'd seen him working out the other guys and I sat on the sidelines," Walker said. "I was even more eager to be out there, watching him coach, than I've ever been. I was learning things from the sidelines."
Walker, who was averaging 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game after eight games in the 2021-22 season, is one of 10 Minutemen who could return next year. His plan, as of Tuesday, is to do just that.
"There was a lot of questioning, who was going to be the head coach and stuff like that. I wasn't too entirely sure what my next move was going to be considering me being injured and focused on the recovery process," Walker said to me. "After meeting Frank, picking his brain, talking to him one-on-one, this is the place for me."
Martin described his Minutemen as "everyday guys."
"We're going to answer the bell. We're not going to dwell on yesterday and we're not going to worry about tomorrow," he said. "We're going to celebrate the fact that we get to compete today. We're going to compete every moment that we represent this uniform.
"It's who we are."
If that didn't get UMass nation excited, Martin went on to implore fans and students to get behind his team.
"It doesn't work if you guys don't help us. It doesn't work if we don't give you something to be proud of," the new coach said. "That's why we've got to connect. We've got to sell out that incredible Mullins Center, across the hallway over there. Ninety-three hundred, we've got to pack that joint. We've got to win at home.
"Winning at home gives you confidence to win on the road."
Martin's history as a head coach at Kansas State and South Carolina gives UMass fans hope for the immediate and long-range future. What I found most interesting in reading up on the new Minuteman coach is that he came up from the high school coaching profession.
Most coaches around the country have been college or pro assistants, or former NBA players who got into coaching. Martin, like five of his colleagues in the Atlantic 10, started as high school coaches. That's a pretty high percentage of former high school coaches in one league. You don't see that in any of the so called power leagues or in most of the other top basketball-centric conferences.
"I attended Miami Senior High School and I ended up coaching at Miami Senior High School for 14 of my 16 years" in high school coaching, he said to me. "That's the winningest high school in the history of the state of Florida, so there was a responsibility to winning and it was a community school. When I worked there, I lived in the neighborhood. There's a responsibility to each other, to help us grow, get out and find success.
"That's what I learned there as a human being. The basketball part of it, I've been fortunate. It's a high school program that was winning before I attended, there was winning while I was a student there, there was winning after I left and there was winning just this past year."
Martin had limited experiences coaching against Atlantic 10 teams when he was the head guy at Kansas State and South Carolina, but his record was a sterling 7-0. At South Carolina, he beat UMass in the 2017-18 and then in the 2019-20 seasons. He was 4-0 against George Washington with two wins at each school and 1-0 against Dayton.
"I think the Atlantic 10 is a great basketball league. I've always thought the Atlantic 10 was an unbelievable basketball league. I understand how hard you have to compete," Martin said. "[Dayton coach] Anthony Grant and I grew up together. We're as close as two human beings can be that aren't related. I know what his teams are like. I coached high school ball with him. I grew up playing with and against him. I coached against him in his time at Alabama. I use them and him because in the last three years, they've been pretty good. I spent 18 days in a dorm room with [Davidson's] Bob McKillop with USA Basketball, so I know what he's all about. I just pick on those two guys, but the Atlantic 10 is really good,
"We better roll up our sleeves and go. There's no forgiveness for feeling bad about a bad play, let alone a bad day, or you've got no chance."
And ultimately, Frank Martin's goal is — if not to return UMass basketball to John Calipari-ish glory days — then to at least compete for championships.
"I'm excited to build our program back," he said. "If you look around, you see Atlantic 10 championships hanging from the wall. I'm a big believer if it happened before, it can happen again."
Frank Martin is 1-0 at UMass. But it doesn't get any easier from here.