Thursday night was the appetizer. The main course of the National Football League starts Sunday.
And unless you are a diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan, Thursday's win by the Detroit Lions had to give everyone a case of the warm fuzzies.
After all, has there been a more incompetent franchise in the NFL than the Lions. The Lions have not won a NFL championship since 1957, and last won a division title in 1993. Most of the players on the Lions probably were not born when the Lions won the NFC Central title in '93.
This is not to suggest that there will be a passing of the torch in the AFC or the NFL. The Chiefs, who had two of their best players in street clothes, are still the team to beat in the AFC and an early favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
This could be a high point of the season for the Lions, but the win does give the other teams in the NFC North something to think about.
Something else to think about is what are the Patriots going to do?
The Pats have a football coach as the offensive coordinator and not a rocket scientist. Will the change from Matt Patricia to Bill O'Brien have a positive impact on quarterback Mac Jones? Will the first-round pick from 2021 return to the level we saw in his first year, or was 2022 a sign of things to come?
Certainly, there won't be a Bailey Zappe groundswell of support off the bat. Zappe is still, as I write, on the practice squad. Matt Corral's time with the team might just be short. We shall see.
One gets the impression that Belichick is feeling better about his quarterback and the offense, since Jones has been named one of the team's six captains. I can't imagine the Patriots appointing Jones a captain if there was a really short leash or if Zappe and Corral are just a heartbeat away from starting.
It should be a most interesting watch.
But as to the Patriots?
"When you look at Bill Belichick, where he's at and what he's gone through the last couple of years, it's unlike what he experienced for over a decade," CBS analyst and former Steelers coach Bill Cowher said.
Cowher and other CBS analysts were made available for a video conference to discuss the season.
"He's experiencing a situation where he has to reform this football team," Cowher said. "They're going through a period of transition. I think he's embracing it. I think he's going to do it in a very methodical type of way. There's still the bugaboo about the New York Jets, they still have not beat them. They're still going to be the team everyone talks about. They've been on top of that division for a number of years. The Bills have been there the last three.
"I think Bill O'Brien will be a great, great asset for Bill Belichick. I think [Belichick] realized what he didn't have, when he didn't have the stability a year ago."
That's looking at the Patriots situation as the glass being half full rather than half empty
And if anyone could look at the New England situation and get it, it would be Cowher.
The former Steelers coach had, like Belichick, a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger and won a Super Bowl with him. Certainly Roethlisberger is no Tom Brady, nobody is. And Cowher did not have to have a transition because Big Ben stuck around until 2021.
Now that Belichick appears to have his ducks in order, it should be a most interesting season in Foxborough.
———
It would appear that, with the exception of the Dec. 7 game against Pittsburgh, it should be pretty easy to watch Patriots games.
The Dec. 7 game is a Thursday night contest that is broadcast on Amazon Prime, and because of that, only one station in the Boston market gets to share the broadcast. No Boston TV station is on our cable, so, Patriots fans are out of luck.
Twice, the New York Giants are on CBS the same time as the Patriots, games on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. So if the Giants are on WRGB, at least CBS3 Springfield will have the Pats.
The only time the Giants and the Patriots are on Fox together is the weekend of Nov. 5. The Patriots host Washington and the Giants are at Las Vegas. The Pats game is set for a 1 p.m. start, while the Giants are at 4:25. That signals a Fox doubleheader.
And remember, the final weeks of the season, CBS, NBC, Fox and ESPN all can flex games around, so the schedule you see might not be the one that is used on a particular weekend.
For those of you who use cable TV to watch NFL games, the heavyweight fight between Spectrum and Disney which has eliminated — for now — all of the ESPN networks from the system, will have limited impact on your NFL watching.
Sure, ESPN does televise Monday Night Football, so if this drags on through the season, there will be games we won't be able to watch.
Should it go on for a while, four Monday Night games will also be televised by ABC, which means WTEN-TV will be able to broadcast some of those games.
There are doubleheaders scheduled for Weeks 2, 3 and 14. ABC will have one game and ESPN will televise the other. The Christmas game between Baltimore and San Francisco is also an ABC exclusive.
So, in the words of the great Hank Williams Jr., "Are you ready for some football?"