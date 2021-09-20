If the high school football season was a dollar we would be well on our way to a refreshing can of Arizona Iced Tea.
Week 2 is in the books, which means that the regular season is 25 percent complete for local football teams. It’s too early to panic in Berkshire County, with a combined record of 6-9, but the biggest test moving forward is to not let one bad game impact the next and potentially derail the season.
Following the Fall II season, Hoosac Valley coach Mike Bostwick was thrilled to have so much time with his team.
Amherst defenders tackle Pittsfield's Louis Rhodes.
Amherst defenders tackle Pittsfield's Louis Rhodes.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Pittsfield's Brayden Bunnell drags down Amherst quarterback Jameson Dion.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Davon Solomon and Brayden Bunnell celebrate a touchdown during their home win over Amherst.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Davon Solomon and Louis Rhodes celebrate after Solomon's 49-yard touchdown catch against Amherst.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Pittsfield's Georgios Zamakis is brought down by Amherst.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Pittsfield's Georgios Zamakis rushes against Amherst.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Pittsfield's Georgios Zamakis scores a touchdown Friday night at BCC.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Amherst quarterback Jameson Dion rushes behind his offensive line in Pittsfield Friday night.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Pittsfield's Jimmy DiFilippo signals touchdown after quarterback Patrick Rindfuss found the end zone.
Photos by MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Behind Kieran Coscia, Pittsfield's Louis Rhodes runs the ball against Amherst.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Pittsfield's Georgios Zamakis and Patrick Rindfuss tackle Amherst running back Tafari Proctor.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Pittsfield's Patrick Rindfuss spies a hole through his offensive line.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Pittsfield's Patrick Rindfuss scores a touchdown, as Amherst defender Jameson Dion loses his helmet.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Thatcher Rudnik of Amherst tries to bring down Pittsfield senior Louis Rhodes.
MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
“The spring gave me insight to what [the team] could do and what I could put on the plate to start the fall season,” Bostwick said in August. “It’s been nice and I am envious of states with spring ball, there are so many requirements from the team perspective of football and you have to get everyone on the same page.”
Bostwick added that, as the ultimate team sport, coming together and working together is what leads to success. The Hurricanes suffered a Week 1 loss to Northampton and the players didn’t necessarily walk into the next week of practice ready to bounce back.
“Morale was down this week,” Bostwick said after Friday’s big win over Taconic. “We had too many guys on the sidelines [injured] so we just weren’t sure. We had questioned how we could come out and do things.”
The vibes may not have been positive, but Hoosac Valley kept working and didn’t let a Week 1 downer spread into the following week. A dominant performance in the trenches allowed Hurricanes to rush for 278 yards and pick up the season’s first win.
Wahconah receiver Ben Noyes carries the ball up the sideline against Lee.
Wahconah football defeated Lee 34-0 on Friday night in Dalton.
Wahconah receiver Ben Noyes carries the ball up the sideline against Lee.
MARC J. WRZESINSKI — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT
Wahconah's Doug Collins weaves through the Lee defense. Collins had a 68-yard touchdown run in the second half on Friday night.
Photos by MARC J. WRZESINSKI — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT
Wahconah's Doug Collins breaks free down the sideline for a touchdown.
MARC J. WRZESINSKI — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT
Wahconah's Jonah Smith raises a finger to the student section as he scores a touchdown during a home game against Lee on Friday night in Dalton.
MARC J. WRZESINSKI — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT
Lee's Mason Mihlek gets his hands up to block a pass by Wahconah quarterback Ryan Scott.
MARC J. WRZESINSKI — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT
Wahconah's Owen Alfonso bears down on Lee quarterback Hayden Siok.
MARC J. WRZESINSKI — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT
Wahconah is the only local team that has a record of 2-0. However, at 1-0, Drury is also undefeated on the year. Pittsfield, Lee and Hoosac are all 1-1. McCann Tech, Taconic and Monument Mountain are still searching for that first win.
“We have a lot of kids with heart and we know these games hurt more for them,” Monument coach Daren Carlson said after Saturday’s loss to Easthampton. “If you don’t score points and the same guys are play both sides of the ball they start to get frustrated on the other side of the ball.”
It is far, far too early to be pressing the panic button and write-off any team. With that in mind, though, it is important to recognize the challenges of 11 players walking to the same beat as just one error can derail a drive or even a game. Additionally, teams are continuing to feel themselves out and grow. The results of the season’s first two weeks don’t necessarily matter if the team is sticking together and learning from those mistakes.
If you need proof, look to the 1-3 Lee Wildcats that turned Division VIII on its head in 2019 and won a Western Mass. title.
This and that
I know I said to not put too much stock in the season’s first two weeks, but I thought this would be a good opportunity to share where each team stands in its division. While we keep our own stats, Maxpreps keeps track of each division.
Wahconah is one of three undefeated teams in the six-way race that is the Suburban South. The Warriors scored the second-most points behind Agawam after putting up 70 points through two weeks. A major reason for the success in Dalton starts with Jonah Smith, who has rushed the ball 35 times for 346 yards and four touchdowns.
Taconic's Dazyear Moore is taken down by Hoosac players including Dominick Greene during a game at Renfrew Field in Adams on Friday night.
Pittsfield and Chicopee are both 1-1 in the Suburban North. The Generals are scorching the earth with 78 points scored and quarterback Patrick Rindfuss has thrown six touchdown passes. As a dual-threat, Rindfuss ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns against Amherst. Taconic (0-2) also plays in the division.
Lee and Hoosac Valley reside in the Intercounty South. Both the Wildcats and Hurricanes are 1-1, ahead of Frontier at 0-2. Lee started the season with a win and Cam Freeman has been one of the team’s best weapons with 125 rushing yards on 29 attempts through two games. The Hurricanes earned their first win on Friday and feature the two-headed rushing attack of Shaun Kastner Jr. and Aaron Bush. The duo has combined for 418 rushing yards and four touchdowns through two games.
Drury sits atop the Tri-County league with its 1-0 record after Louis Guillotte went bananas against Athol with 253 rushing yards last week. Monument Mountain (0-2) and McCann Tech (0-2) are also in the Tri-County League.
