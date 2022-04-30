Growing up, it seemed like the large round wicker basket inside my home couldn’t quite contain the amount of newspaper it was filled with. When I was in elementary school I remember leaving sleepovers early in the a.m. to deliver papers in my neighborhood.
Nearly 15 years later, that same paper, The Berkshire Eagle, offered me an internship after receiving money from the Ellen J. Bernstein/Gadsby Fund, part of the journalism program at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. Roughly two years later, that newsroom became my first full-time job... with benefits — especially the ability to work with the great Howard Herman.
I hear my inner editor screaming at me to get to the point — we’re getting there, I promise.
I joke that I started as a paperboy and worked my way up, but The Eagle has provided me a major pillar for growth as I navigate life as a 20-something trying to make his own path.
This column, which began back when the pandemic started, was created to explore the simplicities of life while we all dealt... or continue to deal with... the COVID-19 pandemic. As my time as a full-time reporter at The Eagle comes to an end, I thought it would be appropriate to take this one last lap around the block.
I hear the music playing me off so I promise I won’t take up too much of your time, but I thought it was so, So, SO important to issue one last thank you to each and every person who has taken the time to talk with me, or simply pick up the paper each morning to see what I had learned on the previous day.
There are some games that stick with me, for sure, but I didn’t sign up for this job in order to perfect my 3-point shooting. Six years of reporting, it really is the conversations that stick with you.
Whether it was former Hoosac Valley girls basketball coach Ron Wojcik holding up a bus of cold athletes trying to get home for a few minutes just to share a story with me, or sipping on a coffee while hearing the remarkable stories this county has to offer.
As cliché as it is, two of my most memorable conversations didn’t take place on a field, but instead inside the Dunkin’ on East Street — Tony Gibson taught me about the University of Wyoming’s Black 14, and again when Pat Bassi left the diamond as a player and turned baseball into a lifestyle as a coach for more than 50 years.
All I can hope is that all the passion and history I’ve been taught — and my excitement to learn and share — has translated into the words you absorb on the web and in print.
Working at a newspaper, you never really clock out because it is only a matter of time before someone approaches you with an issue. At the same time, there are the mornings I’ve looked at my phone with one eye still shut at 6 a.m. with a handful of “Thank You” emails from coaches and even parents — which was undoubtedly the best part of the job.
Writing and presenting stories in a way that readers can enjoy was and will always be the goal. The horn-tooting will end here, but the emails and conversations I’ve had about “The Huddle,” our football coverage, were amazing. As a football nut, to hear from the community about how great the coverage was, and then from people beyond the Berkshires reaching out to thank us for giving some out-of-county teams and players more ink than they may receive for the remainder of the year — ain’t nothing toping that.
Mitchell Chapman, who is now the Weekend News Editor, did an incredible job each-and-every week designing those pages and I’m excited to see what Sports Editor Mike Walsh will continue to cook up as an innovative content creator and one of the best raconteurs I’ve gotten the opportunity to learn from.
This isn’t goodbye as you’ll still most certainly see an occasional byline and a Miami hat on the sidelines and please don’t be afraid to chat, but I thought it was important to issue one last thank you for ingesting each-and-every corny lede that’s somehow made it to print.
Go Dolphins.