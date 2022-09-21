Sports Editor

Mike Walsh is sports editor at The Berkshire Eagle. He's been with The Eagle since 2017. Walsh also authors the NENPA-winning Powder Report column. He's an avid snowboarder, runner, homebrewer, and he used to play a pretty mean sousaphone.

paddler carries board into water

Eagle sports editor Mike Walsh enters Stockbridge Bowl with a paddleboard for the second leg of Sunday's Josh Billings RunAground.

 STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN

THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

On a warm summer’s evening, on a paddleboard bound for nowhere...

Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” came out nearly 45 years ago, not long after the first Josh Billings RunAground triathlon was held in Berkshire County.

Modal

Mike Walsh can be reached at mwalsh@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6240.

On Twitter: @WalshWrites89.