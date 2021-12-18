I’ll bet this has been tried. How about a hike up to Laura’s Tower, Stockbridge, with headlamps, Christmas or New Year’s Eve? Weather dependent, of course, but a climb of less than a mile, gaining about 650 feet in elevation, with the 30-foot, metal tower at the end — it would be a lark! To look out over the lights of the town. And to be seen, a caterpillar of headlamps heading up the hillside.
Climbing to Laura’s Tower is enjoyable at any time, however. Turn off of Route 7 on Park Street, two streets south of the Red Lion Inn. Park at the end where a kiosk bears the rules and regs. Dogs must be on leashes.
Mary Hopkins Goodrich, for whom the footbridge is named, founded the Laurel Hill Society, the first village improvement group in this country, in 1853. According to a reputable source, Mike Wilcox, the land was originally part of the Sedgewick Reservation, which Lydia C.R. Sedgewick turned over to the Laurel Hill Society in 1922. The tower, originally wooden and rebuilt by Joseph Franz on the model of fire towers, was named for David Dudley Field’s daughter-in-law, Laura Belden Field. Goodrich, Sedgewick, Field — thoroughly Stockbridge.
The Mary V. Flynn all-person’s Trail, immediately across the bridge, follows the old trolley right-of-way, traversed by the Berkshire Street Railway (1902 – 1930). We’ll pass that by for now and cross, gingerly, the railroad tracks, which are in use. We pass beneath large hemlocks. These trees are under attack from the woolly adelgid which could, in time, wipe them out. We rejoice they are still here now.
Clearly Stockbrigeans are familiar with the trails and need little guidance. Blazes are sporadic. After about a quarter-mile, though, a sign on a hemlock directs us to either Ice Glen or the tower. We bear left, still under hemlocks and some large deciduous trees, past a congregation of boulders uphill. Without snow, we could see the clever switchbacks, sidehill gouging and stone work that ease our way.
Gradually we run out of hemlock and into small growth, especially birch saplings. At one time the hilltop must have been completely clear. We arrive at the foot of the tower, which is on the Beartown State Forest boundary. The lower few steps are concrete, the rest steel, which can be an advantage in the winter, if the sun melts the snow and ice off them. We look up rather than down as we climb to the open, although fenced, platform.
A compass rose gives us directions and also, although worn until hard to read, the peaks and other landmarks. As they say, on a clear day the view includes the Catskills to the southwest and Greylock, even the Greens, to the north. Closer, Tom Ball west and Pittsfield’s South Mountain appear. In spite of the height of the tower, some “vista trimming” will be required to maintain the views — the term in quotation marks because many of the young trees will need to be taken down.
The way back could be the same as the way up, of course, although we could take a detour on the Ice Glen trail. The large boulders, under a canopy of hemlock, greet you with a gush of cool air, even in the summer. Traversing the jumble of rocks, although aided by trail-maker’s ingenuity, is not easy, although the distance to Ice Glen Road is less than a mile. Or, of course, we could try the walking and wheelchair-accessible Flynn Trail, alongside the Housatonic River, created by the Laurel Hill Association in 2003 to mark the group’s 150th anniversary.
Time of day or season notwithstanding, hours spent in this area are worthwhile. Happy trails to you and holiday greetings.