What do hikers want? A recent (fictitious) poll found that the four sights they wanted to see most were long views, waterfalls, preferably large old trees and signs of past human activity. So here’s a short hike that meets all goals. Although the path is rough and steep, the 2-mile Deer Hill Falls loop takes you into what Albert Hopkins described as “the heart of Greylock.”
Albert Hopkins ought to know. He was the polymath Williams College professor who established the first mountaineering club in the United States in 1863, arranged for families to camp out on what’s now called Stony Ledge on Mount Greylock and explored the mountain thoroughly, likely contributing many place names present or past. He had a keen appreciation of the mountain, which he communicated.
To get to the trailhead, drive up Rockwell Road in Lanesboro past the Greylock Visitors Center, Rounds Rock, Jones Nose and even the trail to the campground, to the parking area across from Sperry Road. The finest long view of the day is from Rockwell Road near where Sperry joins or from the lookout just up the Dynamite Trail.
The gate to Sperry Road is closed due to a decision several years ago to have the campground so that it threads the pack-in variety. Walk around it and soon come to where the Deer Hill Trail crosses. Right, will take you to the Hopper Trail. You want to turn left, the sign indicating parking and Deer Hill Shelter. You are backtracking briefly on the Campground Trail until, soon, you come to a right turn to Deer Hill Shelter and Falls.
If you expected deep, dark woods with little undergrowth, surprise. This is in fact a dynamic area, with a variety of hardwood trees falling and replacing themselves. You are beginning a steep descent, with many sharp curves over rocks, until you come into the kind of old hemlock forest you may have expected. This is the site of the shelter.
Although the campground was closed over the summer, as of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the shelters are open for the offseason. Tent sites are also available here. A Boy Scout and his father — with help from mother, sister and brother — built this shelter a generation ago. It is perched over the Roaring Brook valley, looking west. Behind it is a 1939 privy, now used for storage, built by the Civilian Conservation Corps. And behind that, the functional privy.
Now you descend steeply again, to get to a bridge over Roaring Brook, which is at this point a long cascade. (A “waterfall” is one drop; a series of drops is a “cascade.”) Predictably, having scrambled to get down to the bridge, you now have to scramble back up, with twists and turns, again entering old forest. The most spectacular view of the cascade is on your right as you climb. Plenty of water this fall.
You cross the brook once more where the Roaring Brook Trail enters to your left. The scramble is behind you, as you enter the Sperry Road Campground. Cross the brook to come out across from March Cataract Trail. Turn right on Sperry Road — which again crosses the brook. A stroll up the road takes you past the Campground Trail, where you previously turned off, and to the gate and parking.
Greylock has many high-use trails that get a lot of maintenance. Many of them follow old roads or paths, which have been smoothed through the years. Deer Hill is wilder, just as its shelter, although immaculately kept, does not see a lot of use. For one thing, there is no direct way to it from the Appalachian Trail.
So, the Heart of Greylock hike includes a great view of the Taconics at the start; cascades audible most of the hike and visible for half of it; big old trees, especially at the shelter and on the return; and a shelter that comes complete with a genuine CCC structure.
Enjoy the Greylock Ramble Monday, Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Happy trails to you.