On-or-about Memorial Day was the time to hike the Prospect-Money Brook trails loop.
The last time I published about it — May 24, 2020. The testing, 7.8-mile hike begins at the Hopper parking lot and takes in a steep climb, views out from the Hopper and then of the Hoosic River valley from the Prospect overlook; Money Brook Falls and a gradual descent along the scenic brook. Much of it is in the Inner Hopper, a largely undisturbed area of large, old trees.
In short, this hike is about as body-mind-and-spirit-elevating as any in Berkshire County.
From most of the county, traveling north on Route 7, turn east on Route 43 at the Five Corners in South Williamstown. Turn right on Hopper Road at Mount Hope Park. Turn left to stay on Hopper Road where it turns to gravel. Trailhead parking is at the end of the road. It is not unusual to see 50 cars here on a pleasant weekend day, but most people are climbing either the Hopper Trail to the Greylock summit or the Haley Farm Trail to Stoney Ledge.
The Money Brook Trail begins at the eastern edge of the parking area, through two gates and along a pre-Revolutionary road between hayfields. The Haley Farm and then the Hopper Trails turn off to the right. You pass through a dispersed camping site beside Hopper Brook and then enter a Reserved Natural Area, the Inner Hopper, where uses are limited to hiking and studying. The bridge you cross is dedicated to Bob Quay, Williams College ’04, former president of the Williams Outing Club.
Of the old trees, most are hemlock, which grow in shaded areas The trail continues on the other side of the brook now, past a ravine in which you could take a dip, a detour to avoid a washout and two cellar holes on the right. A bridge takes you back across the brook, where a trail exits straight ahead to connect with the Hopper Trail. Here, Money and Hopper brooks join. You climb and descend to cross two tributaries before crossing Money Brook once again — where, in high water, the wade can be tricky. A hiking pole helps.
Follow the blue blazes to a junction to which you will return, bearing left where Money Brook Trail swings right, to begin the climb up Prospect. In an area that receives more sun, more of the trees are beech, maple and oak. At first you zig-zag upslope where the trail may need a little trimming. You turn left to negotiate the boulders or, more like, slabs of rock on a short but intriguing stretch. When you come out above the rock, instead of leveling, the trail continues to climb steeply, through wind-dwarfed trees, passing an overlook toward Greylock and, finally, an azalea lookout west to the Taconics.
Someone has erected a small cairn, but the real cairn marks the summit (2,690 feet). Although without a view, here begins a delightful, half-mile ridge stroll to the Prospect, well, “prospect” and the Appalachian Trail, four miles from parking. Plan to soak up this view of the farms, towns, mountains and river valley sewn together as in a quilt.
Take the AT, blazed white, south, plunging into the spruce/fir wetlands that are the source of Money Brook. A trail re-routing appears to be in process, but cross numerous bog bridges to the Money Brook Trail, blazed blue. Fear not, there are signs at every intersection, including one that tells you that you have 3.5 miles to go to parking.
Leaving the Wilber’s Clearing shelter on your right, continue past a side trail to Notch Road, take a hard left, steeply downhill, to the side trail, left, that leads to Money Brook Falls. Even if the falls aren’t flowing big-time and although the short trail is rough, the cascade provides 70 feet of long, sinuous drops worth seeing.
Back on the main trail, descend through hemlock, including a hairy bend above the abyss, cross a tributary and climb steeply on stone steps. Then begin a long, gradual descent, much of it on stone slabs, that brings you to the junction with the Prospect Trail. Ford Money Brook, hop across Parris and Bacon brooks, pass the cutoff trail to Hopper Trail, turn right to cross the bridge, then left to cross the Quay bridge and you are back to your car. Hikers don’t always have to summit Greylock; truth told, any time is the right time to experience Prospect and the Hopper.
Happy trails to you.