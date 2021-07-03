This column is dedicated to the efforts of the Green Mountain Club in opening up the Broad Brook Trail last month. On the upper end of that trail, a year ago, progress was a matter of climbing over, under or around large blowdowns. Broad Brook Trail has rough patches and the stream crossings can be challenging, but it stands out for its near-wilderness beauty.
I began on the Chestnut Trail, but most will want to start on the Pine Cobble Trail, as parking is poor on Chestnut Street. From Field Park in Williamstown, the junctions of Routes 7 and 2, head east on Route 2 to left at the light on Cole Avenue, then right at the T. The Pine Cobble Trail is a north turn off North Hoosac. To spot a car at the Broad Brook Trailhead, continue north on Route 7 from Field Park. Just across the Hoosic River, turn right on North Hoosac and then left on White Oaks Road. The trailhead is across the Vermont line.
Thus begins a 10-plus mile adventure. The Pine Cobble Trail parallels the road briefly then swings left and up to avoid homes. Next it drops down and climbs up more steeply, including steps. Turn left at the ‘98 Trail junction, unless you choose to summit Pine Cobble and East mountains. Follow ’98 past Chestnut, where I joined it, turning right to climb over some steps and through some boulders. Soon, the trail used by firefighters comes in from the left and soon after that, orange flags mark the edge of the recent burn area.
The trail through the burn is remarkably clean because the firefighters used leaf blowers on it. The ’98 climbs, enters Clarksburg State Forest, and continues climbing until it ends at the Appalachian Trail, blazed white, where I turned north. Soon thereafter I fell in step with a through-hiker trail name Survivor. We opted for companionship.
The AT begins a mostly gradual descent, past the northern extent of the burn, signified by a crisped pine at an informal camping spot. Then past a couple of balance rocks. At 1.4 miles from the ‘98 Trail we hit the Vermont line and a trail-users logbook. The sign notes that we were on both the Long Trail, which runs the length of Vermont, and the AT. We descended more steeply, including steps. Then we climbed to a rocky cliff before descending again to cross a Forest Service jeep track, a wet area with carefully placed steppingstones and then, three-plus miles from ’98, gravel Risky Ranch Road, which is actually an elongated mud puddle inhabited by peeps and Jeeps.
Survivor and I hiked another quarter-mile on the AT/LT to the Seth Warner shelter where we had a snack. Conversations on the trail seem easy. Having overcome a bout of cancer, he was hiking to improve his endurance. He continued north, while I backtracked to Risky Ranch, running into a Williams College trail crew armed with clippers. They were finishing off the Green Mountain Club’s chainsaw work on the north end of the Broad Brook Trail.
Blue blazes guided me northwest on Risky Ranch to a left turn on Broad Brook, just before the culvert. The trail descends gradually through tall hemlocks then hops across a branch of the boulder-strewn brook. Climb to avoid a washout; descend to cross a brook. Repeat. The next crossing is actually the main stem. Cross and cross again.
Eventually I descended on a logging road, followed at brook level, crossed the brook twice and made my way along an old carting road, where I came across the remains of a vintage truck that must have forded there, as did I. Apparently, it descended from an extension of Henderson Road. I passed through a wet stretch and crossed the brook twice more, the second crossing marked by two, large boulders. The Agawon Trail heads steeply up the hillside, right, to meet the Dome Trail.
I crossed the brook for the final time, walking streamside to a large, smooth boulder, on which I sat to enjoy the other half of the sandwich began at Seth Warner. I took the left fork to avoid the former North Adams water supply buildings. The trail comes out on a service road that leads to the Broad Brook Trail parking, which doubles as a school bus turnaround, just into Vermont on White Oaks Road. I walked down White Oaks Road to left on Bridges, which becomes North Hoosac — which leads to Pine Cobble Road and parking.
Happy trails to you.