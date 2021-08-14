Agnes (Anne) Yeomans did her best for her adopted country. She married John Wheeler in 1611, in Salisbury, England. They had 10 children, of whom they took six with them when they sailed to the Bay Colony in 1634 — leaving behind four sons. The Wheelers senior were founders of Salisbury, in what is now Massachusetts. Anne has been called “the mother of presidents,” as James Garfield, Chester A. Arthur, Herbert Hoover, Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush and George Bush all descended from her. If that weren’t enough, the Currier of Currier and Ives, the Barnes of Barnes and Noble, singer Linda Ronstadt, actor Jodie Foster and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick — all are her descendants.
The John Wheeler who, with his third wife Susannah presumably lies under a gravestone in Mohawk Trail State Forest, in Charlemont, died in 1802, several generations descended. His family is likely the one for whom Wheeler Brook, the destination of this 3.6-mile, out-and-back hike, was named. Think of it as walking into an illustrious ancestry.
The hike begins in the Drury section of Florida, at the trailhead on South County Road, just east of its junction with Route 2, the Mohawk Trail. For those paying attention, it is the same trailhead as for the Cold River hike (July 31 Eagle). After walking a few hundred yards, you come to a division on the Mohican-Mohawk Trail. Turn right down the hill and across the road for Cold River. Straight ahead, as the sign says, 1.8 miles to Wheeler Brook, and 4.1 miles to the Mohawk Trail State Campground.
You follow straight on an old road; then beside the road as it becomes choked with blowdowns and turns into a brook. The Student Conservation Association workers contrived a series of one-log bridges and steppingstones to ease the way. Further on, hikers will encounter some trees across the trail, at present, requiring a bit of extra effort to get through.
The trail, blazed white, moves to the wood’s road again, crossing it on a bridge that clings to the side of a ditch and then descends steps to another bridge over another brook. You follow along the woods road for a couple hundred yards, bear right and then left. The trail jigs and jogs, picking up segments of the old road system and abandoning them. It generally bears left and uphill, gaining elevation to circumvent the cliffs that are visible from the automobile road. If you like your footsteps softened by pine needles, this hike’s for you.
After the high point it begins a relatively steep descent, passes through two old stone walls and by a large cellar hole (right), entering a red pine plantation set out by the Civilian Conservation Corps, no doubt. The CCC searched out abandoned farmland in state lands to grow harvestable timber. You can tell a plantation because the trees are the same species, age and distance apart. The trail is back on an old road again, now thick with ferns.
You do a gradual U-turn, following along Wheeler Brook to a new bridge with handrail. Cross to pass a barn foundation, left, and another branch of the brook, which you can hop across.
Should you continue on, you would climb Clark Mountain, at 1,800-feet about 300-feet higher than where you began. There is no view. The Mohican-Mohawk Trail then joins another old road that is an extension of South County Road, following it to a trail intersection above the Mohawk Trail S.F. campground: straight ahead to Indian Lookout on Todd Mountain; right, to the campground; and left, following the carting road that leads down to the tall pines known as he Elders’ Grove, the Nature Trail and MTSF headquarters. The best way to extend the hike to this destination would be to station an automobile at the campground to return to the starting point.
Contemplate the Wheelers while hiking, a family deeply involved in the early days of European settlement of this state whose genes continue to be involved in many aspects of the country since.