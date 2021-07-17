Anyone might assume that Rounds Rock was named for its shape. In fact, as you take the long climb from the Mount Greylock State Reservation Visitors Center at 1,660 feet in elevation, you see ahead a round, wooded mass, cresting at 2,583 feet. But, no, Jabez Rounds was awarded 60 acres in 1790, presumably for Revolutionary War service. By 1819, he had increased his holdings to several hundred acres. He was one of the many farmers raising sheep or cattle, according to the market, at high elevations in the Berkshires in the 19th century.
You can circumambulate the hill, following the 3/4-mile trail, or you could begin your walk at the Visitors Center, 3.4 miles on the Woodason Spring Trail and 3.3 miles on the Northrup Trail. There’s enough of interest to focus on the Rounds Rock Trail for this column, however, including a town bound, a downed airplane, two fine overlooks and, of course, blueberries.
From the Lanesborough Visitors Center, an approximately three-mile drive leads to a multi-car parking area on the right, at a Woodason Spring trailhead. The Rounds Rock Trail departs up exposed rock, across Rockwell Road. While elevation gain is minimal, sections of the trail are rough.
The Greylock Commissioners purchased the land in 1915, celebrating the fine views. Soon after entering the woods you pass a trail entering right on which you will return. The loop is blazed blue. Continuing a gradual climb you come into an area that was once prime blueberrying. The area is not a true heath, however, and had to be maintained by clipping back the shrubs and young trees that shaded out the berries. When the state stopped doing that, the berrying moved west.
A partially obscured trail left leads to some ledges, a good place to sit on a sunny day. A granite town marker reads “C” for Cheshire on one side and “N.A.” for, no, not North Adams, New Ashford on the other. The trail dips into a small spruce bog, then emerges on rock. A trail right, with a small sign, leads to a fine, cliff overlook south to the Pittsfield lakes and state forest. Now a nest of side trails takes pickers through what looks like a heath but must be maintained. The wild, lowbush berries, while time consuming and awkward to pick, are the sweetest.
The marked trail rounds a corner. Another left, also signed, leads to southwestern lookout of farm fields on the shoulder of the Taconics. Still in mostly open, blueberry picking territory, another signed trail left leads to the Northrup Trail back to the Visitor’s Center or the Stage Trail. A few high bush plants in this area make for easier picking.
Continuing on the main trail, you come across the remains of a wooden and metal airplane. Pilot John Newcomb was an aviator during World War II. After the European phase ended he married and took a civilian flying job of delivering the New York Daily Mirror to Albany. Was August 12, 1945, stormy or foggy? He crashed and was killed. For many years flowers were placed every August on a memorial cross at the spot. The memorial contains a photo of Newcomb and his bride.
The trail continues a bit rougher. If that is a concern, you might want to backtrack. Otherwise, follow as it twists and turns over roots and rocks beneath maples, beech and occasional spruce. A few more twists and you arrive at the junction seen early on. Turn left for parking.
So Rounds Rock, not named for its shape but the rock part is accurate, especially the cliffs that face south and west. As for John Newcomb, too bad that his new life as a civilian ended here. As for the blueberries, they can be eaten while picking — or carried home to be made into pancakes, muffins or even a pie.
Happy trails to you.