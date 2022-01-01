Looking for a New Year’s Day hike? May I suggest Tyringham Cobble?
Not a hard hike or a long hike, nevertheless more than just a walk in the woods. The view of downtown Tyringham is greeting-card-worthy. Furthermore, the trail passes through different habitats and shares a mile with the Appalachian National Scenic Trail. Oh: you also get to see a sandstone rabbit.
The Trustees of Reservations own 206 acres of what was, in the 1800s, a 2,000-acre Shaker community; hence the address, Jerusalem Road. Post-Shakers, in the 1930s there was some talk about making the Cobble—a rocky outcrop resulting from tectonic shifts—into a ski area. Or, at least, some neighbors became concerned about the future of the property. The “Cobblers,” as they called themselves, purchased it with the idea that in a generation or so it would pass to the Trustees—which it did in 1963. In 2008 the AT was rerouted to pass over the Cobble instead of beside it.
Some people think that Tyringham, like Brigadoon, only emerges from the south county mists once every 100 years—and they have a point. But if you pick the right New Year, perhaps you can get to Tyringham from the Lee exit of the Massachusetts Turnpike, at the junction with Route 20. Jog briefly right on Route 102 West, then left on Tyringham Road. At the town center, turn right on Jerusalem Road, keeping right where Church Street enters. The Trustees’ parking and kiosk is on the right, just beyond the red barn. The trail departs through a break in the fence. (Yes, Hereford cattle graze in the fenced area.)
For a two-mile loop, gaining 429 feet to the 1,348-foot summit, start out along a fence line across an open field. Soon you come to a row of large maples that must have marked a property line at some point, where you have a choice. Either way, you get to complete the loop. Following my advice, go left in order to ascend the steeper way. The trail, blazed blue occasionally, wiggles up and down staying just under the trees, with occasional stiles, called “kissing gates” in Scotland, to keep the cattle penned. Pat the bunny’s head on your left. (It helps to go slightly beyond it and look back).
Shortly after the sharp right turn to enter the AT, the Trustees have been cutting the small growth to recreate an open field. Rumors of heather are just rumors. Some critters like the woods; some prefer open space. Humans can like both for hiking. There is a good view back toward the road. You climb more steeply, under evergreens, up the Cobble itself. Stay with the blue and the white blazes. A bench sits conveniently by the edge of the cliff.
The view is of the white church and other buildings that make up the center of Tyringham. Beyond them lie the two Goose Ponds and the wooded sides of October Mountain State Forest.
Stay on the AT, which jigs and jags while descending, until the blue-blazed Loop Trail departs right beneath the pines. A short trail exits left to go to the pavilion on Main Street, but you continue, through more stiles, bearing right across open fields, to the intersection where you decided to go left way back when. Go left again to the parking area.
Are you torn between staying in the Tyringham valley or returning to the real world? Others have felt that way before. There’s even a musical about the dilemma.
Happy trails to you.