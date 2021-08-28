“If a person lost would conclude that after all he is not lost, he is not beside himself, but standing in his own old shoes on the very spot where he is, and for the time being he will live there; but the places that have known him, they are lost, how much anxiety and danger would vanish.” — Henry David Thoreau, on bushwhacking up Mount Greylock.
Hiking in Berkshire County is a relaxing, worry-free occupation, especially if you stay on the trail. Still, hiking is part of living, subject to mischance, mistakes and mild misery. Probably what concerns people most is getting lost, although other missteps are more common. In time for the autumn hiking season, consider what can go wrong — exorcise it and move on.
Trails in Berkshire are blazed, usually with paint — although owners of individual properties may do things differently. The most popular color is blue, with the long-distance trails — Appalachian Trail, Taconic system trails, Long Trail and Mohican-Mohawk Trail — blazed white. Blue is also a popular color for property bounds, which can cause confusion. Some landowners rely on signs along with or instead of blazes.
Two blazes, one on top of the other, indicate something unusual ahead. Directions to turn are indicated by the upper blaze being left or right of the lower. In most cases the next blaze is visible from the former, at least that is a goal. But blazes can be obscured by branches or can be worn, or the tree can have fallen. Note that you can look for blazes going the other way as well as your way. The position of the blaze on a tree may also indicate direction. While searching for the next blaze, keep the former one in sight.
A well-used trail usually has a worn treadway, which can keep you on the trail. Sometimes your feet find the right way, even if you fail to see a blaze. An eroded section can look like a path, however. Other man-made disturbances can be signs of the trail, bog bridges, for example, or cut blowdowns or brush clipping.
Berkshire woods are laced with old roads, some of which have been converted to trails. The hills have been logged over the years, leaving logging roads, but more often skidder trails. Skidder are the tractors that haul logs to the log landings, where the trucks can pick them up. Many of the skidder routes have been incorporated in hiking trails. Unincorporated ones, un-blazed, are also intriguing; however, most of them don’t go any farther than what was once a stand of marketable timber. Furthermore they often have multiple intersections that can be confusing. The Native American adage applies: “Every trail is two trails, one going and one returning.” When you pass an intersection, always turn around to look back at it.
Equally or even more intriguing might be to stumble across flagging in the woods. Has someone laid out a new trial? More likely the orange, pink or blue plastic ribbons have no connection to trails. They might mark a property bound or simply the way a hunter lead himself back to pick up his kill. Because they are a temptation to the unwary, those that have no use should be removed — but seldom are.
I haven’t mentioned Global Positioning Satellites or other gizmos on your ‘phone. While these can be a tremendous help and even life-savers in an emergency, it is important to be able to find your way without them. For one thing, although coverage in Berkshire is good, it’s not universal. To head out assuming your smartphone will lead you home would be an exercise in poor judgment.
Nowhere in Berkshire are you more than a couple of miles from a road or a home. While occasionally you may be inconvenienced, such as finding yourself on the other side of the hill from your automobile, really getting lost is rare. Yes, you can usually use your ‘phone to call for help if you’re turned around, although another suggestion may be more practical. Learn to use a compass and carry it with you. Use it to keep track of your general direction, including which direction takes you back to where you started. Your innate sense of direction — of which I have little — can let you down. A compass won’t. Henry Thoreau used a compass; you should, too.
Happy trails to you.