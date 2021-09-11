Although I had several times hiked the trail past the North Family and Mount Sinai sites across Route 20 from Hancock Shaker Village, truth to tell I had not walked the Farm & Forest Trail. My oversight.
The announcement of a new spur off Farm & Forest to the South Family site motivated me to box the compass, as it were. Farm & Forest is a mile-long, universal access trail with an overview of agricultural activities and surprising forest passages, history and nature nicely illuminated with interpretive signs — to which add access to the remains of a barn and two silos, rescued from the undergrowth.
Unlike the North Family Trail, the South requires membership or admission to the Village, so walkers should allow time to explore the outcome of Mother Anne Lee’s 1783 meeting at the home of Daniel Goodrich, right on this property. Many joined, forming subgroups, called Families. In common they held to religious devotion, gender equality and sexual abstinence. They took on and then improved traditional New England farming and logging techniques, just as they did skills of smithing and woodworking — always welcoming a better way and a purer line. The Hancock community flourished through the 19th and early 20th century, becoming a living museum in 1960.
The trail, inaugurated in 2007, begins beside the white fence to the west of the 1826 Round Barn. A kiosk explains the context. Caution your children not to touch the electric fence. Take care not to slip on the plentiful acorns dropping this autumn. Follow the broad, old, farm road. A turn off to the left takes you up on a limestone ridge for a view, with a bench, of the Village’s farming. The trail passes through wet and cool woods and swamp, crossing a brook on a bridge. The water disappears into the limestone.
Interpretive signs provide enriching information, such as how the community made use of the white ash and hemlock. The trail rounds the end of the ridge through the Shakers’ woodlot. A sign notes the medicinal use of butternut trees. Soon the recently bulldozed trail to the South Family site departs to the right, offering a choice to look down on the old foundations or to descend to visit them. The South Family was active from 1818 to 1849.
The next bench location on the trail looks into the forest of yellow birch, red oak and sugar maple. It is worthwhile to sit and gaze into the woods. Looking in complements looking out. Shakers knew the best use of each tree species — knowledge pretty much lost today.
Soon the trail leaves the woods. If you didn’t see cows at the beginning of your walk, chances are you will see them on this stretch. You come out on the east side of the barn complex. Time to explore the fields and barns of the agricultural operations and the carpentry exhibits nearby.
The trail to Shaker Mountain or Holy Hill will be celebrated, beginning Sept. 23 and continuing to December, with an aural presentation entitled “Climbing Holy Hill.” Hikers will listen on their devices to music that attempts to recapture the experience and the singing of the Shakers when they repaired their holy site in May and September. Musicians you will hear include Brad Wells with Room Full of Teeth, and Allison Russell with Our Native Daughters. The climb is two miles long, although it may seem less when accompanied. More information on the website.
Happy trails to you.