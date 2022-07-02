Lauren R. Stevens: No need for a summit with the views from Haley Farm Trail

It’s not always necessary to summit the mountain. After only a few feet on the Haley Farm Trail, for instance, you can sit to enjoy an uplifting expanse of hayfields and the steep, forested sides of the Hopper. Or you can follow the trail 2.2 strenuous miles up those steep sides to the awe-inspiring view from Stony Ledge. Add to that 1 mile on the campground road and 2.4 miles on the Hopper Trail back to the trailhead, and you’ve completed nearly 6 miles with huge visual and soulful payoff.
As an additional incentive, cast your eyes over the farm fields of Williamstown from a vantage point most of the way up the Haley Trail, comparable to the view from Prospect Mountain. As always, climb the steeper and come down the more gradual. Once when I was on this trail, the college ski team passed me, running up.
Take Route 7 to Williamstown, turning toward the town center at the Five Corners on Route 43, otherwise known as Green River Road. Take Hopper Road at Mount Hope Park. Turn left to stay on Hopper, now gravel, where Potter goes straight. Trailhead parking is on the right.
Views are not all there is to hiking. Add history. The Money Brook Trail, on which you begin, is the pre-Revolutionary extension of Hopper Road, once heading well up the stream of that name, by cellar hole and mill remains.
You pass through two gates and a sign pointing out that the Hopper is a Natural Area, limited to hiking and study. Continue between hay fields, still maintained by the Haley family although now belonging to the Mount Greylock State Reservation. In a few hundred yards take a right on the Haley Trail. Almost immediately on your left is a picnic table from which you can absorb the grandeur of the grain-hopper landform.
Soon after the trail enters the woods, you have a choice between a steeper or more gradual, slightly longer, route. “Mox nix.” Both appear to be old logging roads. In either case you end up climbing steeply through mixed hardwood forest, including some stone steps, beyond the extent of the logging, in a zig-zag up the hillside.
Eventually you reach a portion of the ridge and dip down a bit, then scramble up again. Someone has thoughtfully set a bench at the Williamstown overlook. A few squiggles farther and you come out on the Stony Ledge Trail, which arises from Roaring Brook Road in Williamstown. Continue up, briefly. The trail skirts the lean-to to come out on the ledge, with the deep chasm falling off before you.
Best time to arrive is in the afternoon, so the sun strikes the far side. The summit is visible. The dark patches across from you are old growth spruce. No one ever got in there to log. You can also make out the precipitous drop of streams on the far side, all tumbling into Money Brook. Plan to spend some time.
A leisurely and pleasant walk of about a mile on gravel Sperry Road takes you from Stony Ledge, through the campground, to the turn off, sharp left, for the Hopper Trail. Note the campground is no longer accessible by car, so campers must hike in. If you get to the caretaker’s shack, you’ve gone too far. The site was once a farm, site of a summer camp for Williamstown families, and later a Civilian Conservation Corps camp.
The Hopper Trail descends gently at first. It was originally the way Almond Harrison and his wife, Jerusha Bacon Harrison, made their way from her family’s farm in the Hopper to their farm on the ridge. The trail begins a sharper descent. In places, erosion leaves you climbing down exposed rock. You pass a cut-off trail to the Money Brook Trail at about halfway from the campground. As the trail begins to level, many somewhat neglected bog bridges keep your feet dry.
You begin to see daylight through the trees ahead, swinging right and then left through the invasive plants that have grown over the edge of the fields. Then you step onto the Money Brook Trail again. If you can’t step into the same river twice, does that apply to a trail? You have seen the sights and had a taste of history. Just no summit. Happy trails to you.